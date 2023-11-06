Global Repercussions of the Ukraine and Gaza Conflicts

The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have far-reaching implications beyond the immediate regions. While the Biden administration has sought to rally international support to isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, its unwavering support for Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip risks creating new challenges in winning over global public opinion.

The Middle East is emerging as a renewed front in the struggle for influence between the West and competing powers like Russia and China. As the United States ties its support for Ukraine and Israel together, accusations of hypocrisy arise. This has wider implications for international cooperation on Ukraine and sanctions enforcement on Russia.

Countries like Brazil and Indonesia, significant swing states in the Global South, have condemned the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, further driving a wedge between them and the West. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized the U.S. weapons supplies to Ukraine, but also offered to mediate in the conflict. The actions of Western capitals, labeling Russian attacks in Ukraine as “barbaric” while remaining silent on the bombing of Gaza, have been met with disappointment from Arab leaders.

The contrasting treatment by Western powers has not gone unnoticed by Palestinians, who criticize the selective implementation of international law. The perception of Western priorities has fueled resentment in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, where the West is seen as caring more about Ukraine than other global crises.

Russia and China, refusing to condemn Hamas, have positioned themselves as advocates for Palestinians. These powers have criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and called for international mediation and a cease-fire. This has enhanced their image in the Middle East and the Global South, challenging Western influence.

The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have demonstrated the complex dynamics of global politics. As the United States seeks to maintain its moral high ground against Russia, the unwavering support for Israel risks alienating other nations. The struggle for influence in the Global South adds another layer of complexity, making international cooperation on Ukraine and Russia even more challenging. As the conflicts continue, it is clear that the repercussions extend far beyond their immediate regions, with implications for global public opinion and geopolitical dynamics.