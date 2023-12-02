Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies, Raising Concerns for Civilians

Despite the collapse of a truce between Israel and Hamas, the international community continues to urge Israel to prioritize the safety of Gaza’s civilian population. In the southern half of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have intensified their assault, resulting in a higher death toll. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 200 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting resumed on Friday.

Unlike previous reports, the Ministry now states that the overall death toll in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict is more than 15,200, with a significant number of women and children among the casualties. Additionally, over 40,000 people have been wounded in the past two months.

With the temporary truce coming to an end, both the United States and other allies of Israel have called for increased efforts to protect Palestinian civilians. However, it remains uncertain whether Israel’s military will heed these appeals. The military has claimed to have targeted over 400 Hamas sites, using airstrikes, tank shelling, and navy gunships.

Recent strikes have resulted in more civilian casualties, including the deaths of children. In Deir al-Balah city, a strike on a house claimed the lives of at least nine people, including three children. Another airstrike in northern Gaza flattened a residential building in the Jabaliya refugee camp, causing numerous deaths and injuries.

In response to the Israeli offensive, Palestinian militant groups fired rockets into southern Israel, though no damage or injuries have been reported yet. The swift military action and the lack of progress in negotiations indicate that further truces are unlikely at this time.

Furthermore, a map of the Gaza Strip has been published online by the Israeli military. The map divides the area into numbered parcels, which will be used to issue evacuation warnings. Residents have been instructed to become familiar with the number corresponding to their location. The military has already listed several parcel numbers in Gaza City and east of Khan Younis for potential evacuation.

These developments have caused panic and confusion among Gaza’s already overcrowded population. With limited options for escape, many residents feel trapped within the small territory. The situation remains precarious, with no immediate end in sight to the violence.

