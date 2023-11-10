New Threats against Americans and the Changing Landscape of Hate

The recent Israel-Hamas conflict has had far-reaching consequences, not only in the Middle East but also in the United States. The F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray, warns that this war has elevated the potential for attacks against Americans and intensified threats against Jews and Muslims.

Foreign terrorist organizations have seized upon the conflict, using it as inspiration for violent actions against Jews. Mr. Wray cautions that these organizations’ calls for violence make the threat comparable to that of ISIS during its so-called caliphate. The ongoing war in the Middle East has elevated the danger level for potential attacks on American soil.

However, it is not just the foreign threat that concerns the F.B.I. The agency is also alarmed by the rise of violent extremism among individuals within the United States. Hateful messages and incitement to violence have increased the risk of attacks from lone actors or extremist groups.

This surge in anti-Semitic acts in the United States began even before the Israel-Hamas war, fueled in part by white supremacist propaganda and nationalist movements. Since the attack by Hamas in October, the frequency of anti-Semitic threats and incidents has spiked significantly. Mr. Wray describes this threat as reaching historic levels, with the Jewish community being targeted by various terrorists, including homegrown extremists and foreign organizations.

Foreign terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al Qaeda, have issued specific calls to attack Jews in the United States. These alarming calls to action have raised concerns among intelligence officials. Al Qaeda, in particular, distributed a message urging “Islamic movements” to form sleeper cells and carry out operations against Jews and their interests. Mr. Wray states that this explicit mobilization from multiple foreign terrorist organizations has significantly heightened the potential terror threats to the United States.

Moreover, this conflict has not only had an impact on security but also on society. Posters featuring victims of the Hamas attack have been torn down on college campuses to protest Israel’s response and treatment of Palestinians. Private companies, universities, and organizations like the Writers Guild of America have faced criticism for their statements related to the violence in the Middle East.

In response to the rise in threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab American communities and institutions, the U.S. government has taken action. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas confirms that federal officials have been engaging with Jewish communities across the country. Additionally, grants totaling up to $75 million have been allocated to local police departments and places of worship to address the surge in reported anti-Semitic attacks and hate crimes.

However, it is not only the Jewish community that has been targeted. Hate-fueled attacks against Muslims and Arabs have also seen a rise since the conflict began. The Council on American Islamic Relations reports a significant increase in complaints, including bias incidents and threats against American Muslims. These numbers have not reached such heights since 2015, following Donald Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims traveling to the United States.

As the landscape of hate continues to evolve, it is crucial for law enforcement agencies, government officials, and communities to remain vigilant and united against these threats. Combatting terrorism and extremism requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach to ensure the safety and security of all Americans, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.