New Strategies in Israel’s Offensive Against Hamas

In a bold move, Israel has expanded its offensive against Hamas by launching heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza. This new wave of attacks comes after the military broadened its scope to target areas where Palestinians were instructed to seek shelter. The goal is to dismantle Hamas and prevent a recurrence of the devastating attack in October 2023.

Residents of central Gaza, particularly those in the Bureij refugee camp, Khan Younis, and Rafah, have reported intense bombing. Tens of thousands of people have sought refuge in these areas as northern Gaza has been reduced to rubble. Rami Abu Mosab, a resident of the Bureij camp, described the night as a “night of hell,” with non-stop airstrikes and the sound of gunfire and explosions.

The situation in Gaza is dire. With vast portions of the region destroyed, there is a growing fear that other areas, like Khan Younis and central Gaza’s refugee camps, will face a similar fate. The latest evacuation orders cover a central area of Gaza that previously housed nearly 90,000 people and currently provides shelter to over 61,000 displaced individuals.

Israel’s offensive has already inflicted significant casualties and displacement among Palestinians. Over 21,100 people, mostly women and children, have lost their lives, with nearly 200 deaths reported in the last 24 hours alone. The numbers do not differentiate between civilians and combatants. The toll illustrates the devastating impact of this offensive, leaving behind a trail of death, displacement, and starvation.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the objective of Israel’s offensive against Hamas?

Israel aims to dismantle Hamas and prevent future attacks similar to the one in October 2023.

2. How have Palestinians been affected by the offensive?

Thousands of Palestinians have been displaced, with vast areas reduced to rubble. The death toll continues to rise, with the majority of casualties being women and children.

3. Which areas have been targeted in the latest wave of attacks?

The strikes have primarily targeted central and southern Gaza, including the Bureij refugee camp, Khan Younis, and Rafah.

4. How many people have sought refuge in central Gaza?

Over 61,000 displaced individuals have sought shelter in central Gaza, which was previously home to nearly 90,000 people.

Sources:

– AP: [link](https://apnews.com/)