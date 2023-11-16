New Discovery: Archaeologists Play Critical Role in Identifying Victims of Recent Conflict

Archaeologists in Israel have taken on an unexpected but vital role in helping to identify the remains of victims who perished during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. Led by Moshe Ajami, a veteran archaeologist, this team of experts has shifted their focus from excavating ancient ruins to searching for the bones, blood, and teeth of Israelis still missing after the surprise attack.

This team of approximately 15 archaeologists, experienced in various excavation projects, has been working tirelessly to provide closure for families awaiting news of their loved ones. So far, they have recovered the remains of at least 60 people, many of them in the heavily affected village of Be’eri.

The attack on October 7th left approximately 1,400 dead, 240 abducted, and numerous people unaccounted for. The Israeli health officials, who typically handle a few dozen cases per week, have been inundated with bodies, some of which were desecrated or burned. While the military is leading the efforts to identify the victims, other organizations and individuals, including bird watchers and K-9 units, are scouring the affected area in search of any clues that may lead to the missing individuals.

The inclusion of archaeologists in this search was initiated by Yossi Cohen, a reserve colonel overseeing the identification efforts. Following a visit to the remains of one family’s home, Cohen recognized the need for a different approach to finding the missing. He reached out to the head of the Antiquities Authority, requesting their archaeological expertise.

The archaeologists have employed their standard tools and techniques, such as sifting screens and dustpans, to meticulously search through the ashes of destroyed homes near the Gaza border. This work is a departure from their usual practice of uncovering the remains of long-deceased individuals. However, the importance of providing closure to grieving families drives their dedication to this new task.

Through their perseverance, the archaeologists have already made significant breakthroughs. They have discovered small remains that were sent for DNA analysis, resulting in the identification of some missing individuals. Teeth and blood tissue have also been found amidst the ruins of razed homes, aiding in the identification process.

It is worth noting that even after individuals are buried, the archaeologists can still find additional remains, which are then discreetly placed in the grave without informing the families.

For archaeologists like Joe Uziel, who specializes in the study of the Dead Sea Scrolls, the opportunity to contribute their unique skills to this humanitarian effort brings comfort amid the tragedy. While initially feeling helpless, Uziel now finds solace in the knowledge that he is making a difference.

