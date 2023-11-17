Israel-Hamas Conflict Takes Devastating Toll on Humanitarian Workers

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has resulted in the loss of numerous aid workers, making it the deadliest war for United Nations (UN) workers in history. Since 7 October, at least 88 individuals who were associated with the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) have tragically lost their lives. Additionally, the airstrikes have damaged 47 UNRWA buildings. The devastation does not end there, as the conflict has also claimed the lives of 150 healthcare workers, including 16 individuals who were in the line of duty. Furthermore, 18 emergency-service workers from Gaza’s civil defense have also been killed. The UN has reported over 100 damaged health facilities.

In light of these alarming figures, leaders from various UN agencies have come together to demand an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access to the affected territory. It is stressed that Israel and Hamas must uphold international law and ensure the protection of civilians and essential infrastructure, such as hospitals, shelters, and schools. The leaders emphasize the urgent need for increased aid, including food, water, medicine, and fuel, to be safely delivered to Gaza and reach those in need, particularly women and children.

To commemorate the humanitarian workers who lost their lives in this devastating conflict, UNRWA organized a memorial service in Amman, Jordan. Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of UNRWA, paid tribute to these remarkable individuals who dedicated their lives to serving their communities. Despite sharing the same loss, fear, and daily struggles as millions of Gazans, these aid workers continued to don their UN vests and carry out their responsibilities. Lazzarini expressed deep gratitude for their unwavering commitment and vowed to continue advocating for the protection of civilians, UNRWA facilities, and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid.

Tragically, humanitarian organizations like the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and the Catholic charity Caritas have also suffered losses. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported the deaths of four medics and the injury of 21 individuals on duty, along with the significant damage to eight emergency vehicles caused by Israeli airstrikes. Caritas mourned the loss of a 26-year-old worker, Viola, her husband, and their infant daughter, when an airstrike targeted the St. Porphyrios Orthodox church, which had been providing shelter to approximately 500 people.

The dire situation in Gaza has forced many UN services to halt their operations, with staff relocated to safer areas in the south. However, countless other dedicated workers are taking extraordinary risks to continue providing critical support. Nevertheless, they face immense challenges, overwhelming fear, and limited capacity due to the catastrophic nature of the current circumstances.

