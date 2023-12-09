Israel Launches Strikes After UN Resolution Fails

In a recent development of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israel has launched strikes in Lebanon following a failed UN vote. The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, citing concerns that such a move would allow Hamas to maintain control.

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, expressed gratitude to the US for its support, while Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called the vote a disgrace. With tensions escalating, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, warning of a potential humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. This rare measure allows the UN chief to raise threats to international peace and security.

The Health Ministry in Gaza, which is under Hamas control, has reported a staggering death toll of over 17,400 people, with the majority being women and children. The situation has become dire, with innocent lives at stake.

In a separate incident, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that two of its soldiers were severely injured in a failed attempt to rescue hostages in Gaza. This serves as a grim reminder of the risks faced by soldiers on the frontlines of this conflict.

Amidst the escalating tensions, Israel has faced criticism for the widely circulated images of Israeli soldiers detaining stripped and blindfolded Palestinian men in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari defended these actions, stating that they were part of efforts to identify individuals linked to Hamas. It has also been reported that one of the detainees was a journalist.

As the conflict rages on, the international community must come together to find a peaceful resolution that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all those affected.