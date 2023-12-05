New Israeli Offensive in Southern Gaza: Impact on Palestinian Civilians

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli army has launched a fresh offensive in the southern Gaza Strip, specifically targeting the city of Khan Younis. This move by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) comes as part of their efforts to aggressively combat Hamas and other designated terror organizations in the region.

Israeli forces have reportedly been engaging in airstrikes and missile attacks on targets linked to Hamas in Khan Younis. These operations have been confirmed by Palestinian sources, indicating the intensity of the offensive. Additionally, armored personnel carriers and bulldozers have been spotted in the area, further emphasizing the scale of the Israeli military presence.

The IDF has made it clear that they consider the entire north and east road of Khan Younis to be a battlefield, urging civilians to exercise extreme caution. This development has left the local Palestinian population with a challenging situation. They are faced with the difficult choice of either staying in the city, risking harm from the Israeli offensive, or attempting to flee to other areas in southern Gaza where safety cannot be guaranteed.

The dire circumstances have drawn attention from international organizations. Thomas White, the Gaza chief of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, lamented the situation on social media. He highlighted the increasing wave of displacement and the worsening humanitarian conditions faced by the Palestinians. Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that nowhere is safe in Gaza and that the people have nowhere left to go.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the focus of the Israeli offensive in southern Gaza?



The Israeli offensive in southern Gaza, particularly in Khan Younis, aims to target and combat Hamas and other designated terrorist organizations.

Q: How are Palestinian civilians affected by this offensive?



Palestinian civilians in Khan Younis are faced with the difficult choice of staying in the city with the risk of harm from the Israeli offensive or attempting to flee to other areas in southern Gaza where safety cannot be guaranteed.

Q: What is the response from international organizations?



International organizations, such as the United Nations, have expressed grave concern over the escalating situation in Gaza. They emphasize the increasing wave of displacement and the worsening humanitarian conditions faced by Palestinians.

Sources:



DW