Israel-Hamas Conflict: IDF Prepares to Scale Back Reservists

In an ongoing effort to assess the situation on the ground and prioritize the return of reservists to civilian life, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is set to bring back a significant number of soldiers from Gaza. As part of this process, two additional full brigades, namely the 551st and 14th Brigades, are scheduled to return home later this week. This move follows the release of Division 252 in December, after the successful completion of its mission in northern Gaza.

The IDF’s decision to bring back more brigades is part of a larger strategy aimed at gradually withdrawing forces from active duty in Gaza. It is expected that additional brigades will be released periodically, potentially on a weekly or monthly basis. However, the military acknowledges the importance of carefully evaluating the impact of these withdrawals on its ongoing ability to dismantle Hamas as an effective fighting force. Consequently, the IDF will continue to assess the situation and adjust its approach accordingly.

While the number of reservists being sent back is increasing, it is worth noting that seven brigades are still engaged in combat operations against Hamas in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza—an increase from the original four. By maintaining a strong presence in southern Gaza, the IDF aims to effectively handle any threats in central Gaza while gradually reducing its forces in the north. This strategic approach ensures that Hamas is prevented from staging a significant resurgence.

As the campaign against Hamas progresses, it is anticipated that Stage 3 of the operation will be initiated. This phase is projected to last between three to nine months and will primarily focus on countering and neutralizing Hamas’ insurgency activities. The IDF remains committed to achieving lasting security and stability in the region, and this gradual approach allows for sustained efforts against the militant group.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of returning reservists to civilian life?

A: The IDF aims to strike a balance between maintaining an effective fighting force and ensuring soldiers can resume their civilian responsibilities.

Q: Why is the IDF gradually withdrawing forces from Gaza?

A: The gradual withdrawal allows for a careful assessment of the situation and ensures the continued ability to effectively dismantle Hamas.

Q: How long is Stage 3 of the operation expected to last?

A: Stage 3 is projected to last between three to nine months, focusing on countering Hamas’ insurgency activities.

Q: How many brigades are still engaged in combat against Hamas?

A: Currently, seven brigades are involved in combat operations against Hamas in southern Gaza.