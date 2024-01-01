A Glimpse into the Hidden Tunnels of Hamas

The IDF has recently made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict by exposing and eliminating one of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s secret hiding places. This hidden spot was located in an apartment in Gaza City, which was demolished by the IDF’s 14th Reserve Brigade combat team.

During a thorough investigation, the Israeli forces discovered a tunnel shaft in the basement of the apartment, uncovering a network of tunnels constructed by the terror organization. These underground passages served as a safe haven for senior Hamas members, enabling them to move and coordinate their activities without detection.

The specific tunnel connected to the apartment, where Sinwar had stayed, was an impressive 218 meters long and reached a depth of 20 meters in the northern Gaza Strip. The IDF’s discovery sheds light on the intricate and extensive network of tunnels that Hamas has meticulously built over the years.

These hidden tunnels were equipped with various essential facilities such as electricity, ventilation, sewage infrastructure, and even restrooms. It is disheartening to note that these amenities were utilized by Hamas to carry out their terror operations over extended periods of time.

As we confront the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, it is crucial to understand the magnitude of the adversities faced by both sides. The IDF’s actions to expose and neutralize Hamas’ hiding places demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the Israeli population.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Hamas?

Hamas is an Islamist militant group and political organization that controls the Gaza Strip. It was established in 1987 and is recognized as a terrorist organization by several countries.

Q: Why does Israel target Hamas?

Israel considers Hamas a threat due to its history of launching rockets, carrying out attacks, and promoting violence against Israeli civilians.

Q: How long has the Israel-Hamas conflict been going on?

The Israel-Hamas conflict has deep roots, dating back to the establishment of Hamas and the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. However, the intensity of the conflict has fluctuated over the years.

