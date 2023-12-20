Israeli Forces Achieve Victory in Gaza’s Jabalya

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully completed their mission of dismantling Hamas in the Jabalya area of northern Gaza. Through a series of operations, IDF Division 162 was able to neutralize three battalions of terror forces, resulting in over 1,000 Hamas soldiers killed and 500 terrorists arrested. Furthermore, the IDF has apprehended 3,000 non-combatant individuals associated with Hamas.

The operation in Jabalya began later than in other areas due to a ceasefire in November. However, after renewed fighting, the IDF gained control over the region and dismantled Hamas’s organized military capabilities. The defense of Jabalya was divided into zones, with each battalion commander defending a crucial area of Hamas’s rule.

Although the main war may be over, the IDF plans to continue fighting insurgency for three to nine months to ensure long-term stability. They reserve the right to penetrate any area in response to any terrorist threat. However, it is expected that large forces will not be maintained in the face of Palestinian civilians if the area remains stable.

As the situation progresses, different parts of Gaza may transition to different stages. While some areas begin the process of rebuilding, others may remain in an extended, low-intensity conflict. The IDF has already destroyed numerous Hamas tunnel shafts in Beit Hanun, but there is still work to be done.

During the operation, the IDF also targeted houses connected to Yahya Sinwar, the Gaza chief of Hamas. These houses served as key locations for Hamas’s military operations and were equipped with tunnels connecting them to other strategic sites. The extensive underground network surprised some IDF officials, even though they were aware of Hamas’s investment in tunnels for several years.

Surrendering Hamas forces expressed shock at the intensity of the IDF’s attack and frustration towards Sinwar for allegedly abandoning them. They surrendered after being attacked from multiple directions and were desperate for basic necessities such as food and water.

The IDF’s next mission is to gain control over the remaining areas of Daraj and Tuffah, which are known for consistent rocket fire. The fighting in Shejaia has made significant progress, but there is still ongoing conflict. Despite a recent spike in rocket fire, it is believed that Hamas will not be able to sustain such barrages.

In a separate incident, the IDF will initiate an in-depth investigation into a video showing an IDF tank nearly firing at a soldier. The incident is seen as a serious deviation from safety instructions and will result in penalties.

Additionally, several soldiers fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, including Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh, Capt. (res.) Rotem Yoseff Levy, and Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Maoz Fenigstein. Their sacrifice and dedication to the mission will not be forgotten.

