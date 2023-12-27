New Strategies Implemented in Israeli-Hamas Conflict

Israeli forces have intensified their efforts to suppress Hamas militants in central Gaza, adopting new tactics to root out the terrorist organization. With Hamas attacking southern Israel, resulting in a high death toll, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that the aim is to dismantle the militant group.

Reports from residents indicate that there have been recent shelling and airstrikes on the Nuseirat, Maghazi, and Bureij camps in central Gaza. As a result, the United Nations has expressed concern over the ongoing bombardment, which has claimed the lives of over 100 Palestinians since Christmas Eve. Israel has also instructed some residents to relocate to these areas.

Recognizing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the UN Security Council passed a resolution last week to increase the delivery of aid to the besieged strip. This resolution has led to the appointment of Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag as the new special humanitarian coordinator for Gaza, a vital role in addressing the urgent needs of the affected population.

In efforts to address the situation diplomatically, Israel’s minister for strategic affairs, Ron Dermer, recently held meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. These discussions aim to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, taking into account the interests of all parties involved.

As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, it is essential to prioritize the protection of innocent civilians, particularly women and children. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza reports that over 20,900 Palestinians have lost their lives since the start of the war.

