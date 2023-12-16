Israeli Security Forces Discover Weapons and Intelligence in Gaza Hospital Operation

In a recent operation near the Hamas compound located in Kamal Adowan Hospital in Jabaliya, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) successfully arrested around 90 Hamas terrorists and seized a significant amount of weapons. The operation, conducted by the 460th Brigade Combat Team in the 162nd Division, targeted individuals involved in the October 7 massacre.

Under the supervision of the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, field investigators interrogated hospital employees who admitted to the presence of hidden weapons in the baby ward, disguised within incubators intended for the care of premature infants. The Shin Bet, alongside Unit 504, managed to recover a cache of weapons, classified documents, and tactical communication devices during the investigation.

The confiscated items shed light on the extent of terrorist infrastructure within the hospital, as Kalashnikov rifles, RPGs, explosive charges, military equipment, technological devices, and intelligence documents belonging to Hamas were discovered. These findings further support the IDF’s efforts to dismantle the terrorist organization’s operations and prevent future attacks.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of this operation?

A: This operation showcases the ongoing efforts of the Israeli security forces to combat terrorism and protect civilians from harm.

Q: How did the IDF discover the hidden weapons?

A: Through coordinated efforts with the Shin Bet, field investigators employed by Unit 504 were able to extract critical information from hospital employees, leading to the discovery of the concealed weapons.

Q: What is the role of the Shin Bet in this operation?

A: The Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, played a crucial role in coordinating the operation and interrogating individuals with knowledge of the hidden weapons.

Q: What does this mean for the fight against Hamas?

A: The seizure of weapons and intelligence from the hospital operation bolsters Israel’s efforts to dismantle Hamas’ infrastructure and disrupt their operations, ultimately aiming to maintain peace and security in the region.

Source: IDF Spokesman’s Unit