Gaza City’s healthcare infrastructure is under immense pressure as violent clashes continue to escalate, leading to severe shortages of essential resources such as food, fuel, and water. The largest hospital in Gaza, al-Shifa, has been heavily impacted by the conflict, with reports suggesting that it has turned into a chaotic battleground.

The Gaza Ministry of Health has described al-Shifa as an “open war zone,” emphasizing the precarious situation faced by medical staff and patients alike. The director general of the ministry raised concerns about Israeli forces attacking the hospital from multiple directions. However, Israeli authorities have refuted these claims and denied deliberately targeting or blockading al-Shifa.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has made it clear that the Palestinian Authority will not have any involvement in governing the Gaza Strip once the conflict comes to an end. Israel intends to establish complete security control over the region. Additionally, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will reopen specifically for individuals holding foreign passports, whose names have been preapproved for departure.

Despite the challenging circumstances, healthcare professionals in Gaza are persevering to provide essential medical services amidst the ongoing violence. They are working tirelessly to treat the injured and save lives, but their efforts are strained by the scarcity of vital resources.

