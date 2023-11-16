Gaza’s Main Hospital: A Rocky Battle to Save Lives

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, the largest hospital in Gaza City has become a battleground, with patients and staff trapped inside facing dire conditions. The fighting has forced thousands of people to flee from the hospital, seeking safety elsewhere. However, for hundreds of patients, including dozens of at-risk babies, there is nowhere else to go.

The Shifa hospital, which has been without electricity and water for three days, is no longer functioning as a hospital. Gunfire and bombings outside the compound have worsened the already critical circumstances. The dire situation has caught the attention of the World Health Organization, with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressing concern about the lack of basic services and the impact on patient care.

This latest development highlights the brutal reality of war and its devastating consequences on civilian infrastructure. Hospitals should be safe havens, protected under the rules of war. However, in Gaza, they have become targets, putting the lives of patients and healthcare workers at risk.

FAQ

1. Why are hospitals targeted in the Gaza conflict?

Hospitals in Gaza have become targets due to the alleged presence of militants within their premises. Israel claims that Hamas uses civilian facilities, like Shifa hospital, as shields and even operates command centers beneath them. However, these claims have not been substantiated with visual evidence.

2. What are the consequences of targeting hospitals?

Targeting hospitals not only endangers the lives of patients and healthcare workers but also exacerbates the healthcare crisis in the region. Medical facilities in Gaza are already overwhelmed due to the ongoing conflict, and attacking hospitals further restricts access to necessary care and services.

3. What can be done to protect hospitals and patients?

The international community, including organizations like the UN and the World Health Organization, must advocate for the protection of hospitals and medical personnel. Governments and armed groups involved in the conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law, which establishes the rights and protections of medical facilities during times of war.

