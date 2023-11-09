Israel’s Options for Gaza’s Future: A Fresh Perspective

Israel’s current conflict with Hamas poses not only the challenge of achieving its desired goal of neutralizing the militant group, but also the complex question of how Gaza will be governed after the conflict ends. While there are no official answers from Israel, examining the potential scenarios sheds light on the challenges that lie ahead.

One option that has been suggested is for Israel to take control of the Gaza Strip, as it did until 2005. However, this could lead to new militant attacks and upset the regional balance of powers. It would also burden Israel with the responsibility of governing a population that exceeds its capabilities. Reoccupation would strain Israel’s relationships with its Western allies and impede its efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

Returning control to the Palestinian Authority, led by Mahmoud Abbas, is another alternative. However, Abbas is unpopular among Palestinians, with criticisms of corruption, poor leadership, and democratic illegitimacy. Moreover, the Palestinian Authority’s involvement could be seen as exploiting the conflict to seize power, further undermining its credibility.

A mixed Palestinian civilian authority, comprised of representatives from Palestinian society, is a potential approach. This model, with close ties to the Palestinian Authority, could receive support from countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. While this option may face stability challenges, it offers a more favorable alternative compared to the others.

Another scenario involves a United Nations-led administration, as seen in previous conflicts such as Kosovo and East Timor. However, the feasibility of this option is questionable in the context of Gaza.

Regardless of the chosen path, it is crucial to prevent a power vacuum from emerging. Withdrawal without a clear plan would leave room for anarchy and the rise of radical Islamist groups. Furthermore, other players like Iran could capitalize on the situation and find new allies or partners within the Gaza Strip.

As the conflict continues, it is vital for Israel to carefully evaluate the consequences and potential outcomes of its actions. The future governance of Gaza will shape the region’s stability and security, making it imperative to seek a solution that ensures lasting peace while addressing the aspirations and concerns of both Israelis and Palestinians.