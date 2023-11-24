Hopes for Stability in Gaza Rise as Hostages Freed and Aid Arrives

After enduring weeks of intense bombing and displacement, the people of Gaza were cautiously optimistic as a cease-fire took effect early Friday morning. Palestinians across the region hoped to return to their homes that had been left behind, to assess the damage, find missing loved ones, and lay their dead to rest. The skies above Gaza were free of Israeli warplanes for the first time in seven weeks, offering a brief respite from the relentless bombings. However, as some attempted to journey back to northern Gaza on foot, they encountered gunfire from Israeli forces stationed on the ground. Reports from witnesses and an anonymous Egyptian official confirmed these incidents.

It remains unclear whether Israeli forces intentionally shot and killed Palestinians attempting to return home, as the military has refused to comment on the matter. The Israeli military did state that their forces were positioned along the designated operational lines of the cease-fire agreement. Prior to the cease-fire, Israel had warned Gazans that movement from southern Gaza to the north would be prohibited during the pause in hostilities. For the people of Gaza, being denied the opportunity to temporarily return home during the brief lull in fighting only fueled their fears of permanent displacement, akin to what occurred during the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948.

The Israeli military invasion of Gaza resulted in residents of northern Gaza being ordered to evacuate and relocate to the southern part of the territory. As a consequence, a significant portion of the northern strip is now under Israeli control, and approximately 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinian residents have been displaced. These displaced individuals have sought refuge in schools, mosques, hospitals, and with family and friends.

Kareem al-Nasir, a 30-year-old Palestinian, recounted his attempt to return to his home in northern Gaza. Along with thousands of others, he set out from central Gaza on foot only to be met with gunfire from Israeli forces, sustaining a leg injury that left him unable to walk. A similar scene was described by an anonymous Egyptian official, who confirmed that an Israeli tank had fired at a group of Palestinians at a checkpoint south of Gaza City, resulting in the death of two people. Mr. al-Nasir expressed his frustration, questioning the existence of a cease-fire when they were fired upon while trying to return home.

Palestinians desperately wanted to see their homes, reunite with relatives, and pay their respects to those who lost their lives. In videos posted by local journalists, hundreds of Palestinians were seen carrying their belongings while walking along roads in Khan Younis, heading to other parts of southern Gaza, even if only temporarily. However, uncertainty lingered, as many were unsure if it was safe to make the journey.

Nayrouz Qarmout, a Palestinian author, explained that even those aware that their homes had been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes wanted to return to salvage any belongings that might have survived beneath the rubble. The lack of knowledge about the well-being of their relatives, whom they had lost contact with during the war, intensified their desire to return home. Communication in Gaza has been severely disrupted, with limited access to phone and internet services due to Israeli bombings and fuel shortages.

The cease-fire agreement includes provisions for increased aid to be permitted into Gaza. In addition to the devastating bombings, Israel had imposed a near-total blockade on Gaza since the attack by Hamas in early October. This blockade severely restricted the delivery of vital supplies such as food, fuel, and medicine, exacerbating the preexisting humanitarian crisis in the region. As part of the cease-fire agreement, 230 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, medicine, and fuel were scheduled to enter Gaza through the Egyptian border.

While the cease-fire brought some relief, the people of Gaza remained on edge, unsure of what the future held. Mohammad al-Masri, a local journalist who fled his home in northern Gaza, expressed that no one felt safe enough to return home, as the fragile peace could collapse at any moment. The hope for stability and security in Gaza was marred by the constant fear of a resurgence in violence.

Sources:

– The New York Times