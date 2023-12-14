Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict that has gripped the region, a recent opinion poll reveals a shift in support, highlighting the growing anger and toll of the war. The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research reported a significant increase in Palestinian support for Hamas, particularly in the relatively peaceful West Bank where the group does not exert control. Astonishingly, 44% of respondents in the West Bank expressed support for Hamas, compared to just 12% three months ago.

The sentiment in Gaza was less pronounced, with 42% expressing support for Hamas, up from 38% three months prior. However, a majority of respondents in both regions believe that Hamas will retain control over Gaza even after the conflict subsides. This preference for continued control was not shared by all residents of Gaza, reflecting a divided opinion within the population.

Interestingly, despite the coverage of alleged war crimes committed by Hamas fighters, only a fraction of respondents, less than 10%, believed these claims. The group itself had released footage that allegedly showed their involvement in abducting or killing civilians. This disparity between the evidence and public perception suggests a complex narrative surrounding the conflict and its impact on public opinion.

The report also sheds light on the dwindling support for Fatah and Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas. Already facing dissatisfaction with accusations of corruption and inefficiency, Abbas experienced a sharp decline in approval ratings, plummeting to a staggering 90% disapproval. This significant loss of public trust further complicates the international community’s proposed solution of Abbas and the PA taking charge in Gaza to progress towards a two-state solution.

Hamas’ leader, Ismael Haniyeh, dismissed any potential future Palestinian solution that does not involve the group, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, Germany, EU, and others. In an effort to seek a resolution, Haniyeh expressed openness to dialogue to end Israel’s campaign and unite both the West Bank and Gaza Strip under one cohesive administration.

As the dynamics of the Israel-Hamas conflict continue to evolve, public opinion plays a crucial role in shaping the path towards a sustainable solution. The shifting support for Hamas and the critical disapproval of Abbas highlight the challenges faced in achieving long-term peace. It is imperative for all stakeholders to consider these evolving dynamics and work towards a resolution endorsed by the Palestinian people.

FAQ

What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that operates primarily in the Gaza Strip. The group has been classified as a terrorist organization by the United States, Germany, European Union, and other countries.

What is the two-state solution?

The two-state solution refers to a proposed resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, envisioning the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside the state of Israel. It aims to provide self-determination for both Israelis and Palestinians and address the long-standing territorial disputes and geopolitical tensions in the region.

Sources:

– Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research: [www.pcpsr.org]