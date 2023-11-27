New Details Emerge on the Conditions of Hostages in Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the wake of the recent truce between Israel and Hamas, startling details are starting to surface regarding the lives of the hostages who were held captive in Gaza for nearly two months. While information on their conditions was tightly controlled during their captivity, family members of the victims have now begun sharing the harrowing experiences their loved ones endured.

One woman revealed that her cousin and aunt, Keren and Ruth Munder, were irregularly fed, subsisting mainly on rice and bread. They both lost around 15 pounds in just 50 days. Furthermore, they were forced to sleep on rows of chairs pushed together in a room that resembled a reception area and had to endure hours-long waits to use the bathroom.

Adva Adar, the grandchild of 85-year-old hostage Yaffa Adar, stated that her grandmother also lost a significant amount of weight during her captivity. Yaffa Adar believed her family members were dead, only to subsequently discover that they had miraculously survived.

Among the hostages released, 18 foreign nationals, primarily Thais, have also been freed. The experiences of these hostages shed light on the tactics used by the captors. Yocheved Lipschitz, an 85-year-old released prior to the current cease-fire, detailed a more nuanced picture. Lipschitz stated that captives were treated well and provided with medical care, including medication. The captors maintained clean conditions, and the hostages and captors shared the same meal of cheese, cucumber, and pita.

Another significant revelation is that the hostages appeared to have been held underground. Upon their liberation, many struggled to adapt to the sunlight after weeks of darkness.

Doctors have cautioned about the severe psychological toll that captivity can inflict on individuals. Israel has made counseling and other forms of support available for those who have been released. While many of the freed hostages seem to be in good physical condition, able to walk and speak normally, at least two required more extensive medical attention. Alma Abraham, an 84-year-old released on Sunday, was rushed to a medical center in life-threatening condition due to a pre-existing condition that had not been adequately treated during her captivity. Another female hostage was seen using crutches in a video released by Hamas.

The truce arrived less than two months after Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people and hundreds of injuries. Throughout the 50-day period of hostage-taking, Israel launched a devastating ground and air offensive on the Gaza Strip, leading to the deaths of at least 13,300 Palestinians according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. Israeli authorities have disputed these figures. As part of the current four-day cease-fire, Hamas has agreed to release a total of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for Israel freeing 150 Palestinian security prisoners and increasing aid to the ravaged enclave.

FAQs

Q: How many hostages have been released so far?

A: 58 hostages have been released since the truce was declared.

Q: What were the conditions like for the hostages?

A: Hostages were irregularly fed, lost weight, and slept on makeshift beds in cramped spaces.

Q: How were the hostages treated?

A: While conditions varied, some hostages reported being fairly treated and receiving medical care.

Q: What was the diet of the hostages?

A: Hostages were provided with one meal a day consisting of cheese, cucumber, and pita.

Q: How many hostages are still held in Gaza?

A: There are approximately 180 hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip.

Sources:

