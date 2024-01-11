New Article: The Power of Public Diplomacy in Unveiling the Truth

In a bold move to shed light on the plight of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, in collaboration with the Government Advertising Agency, planned to launch a billboard campaign throughout the Netherlands. The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the hostages in preparation for Israel’s imminent trial at The Hague.

This multifaceted public relations and diplomacy program surrounding the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing in The Hague comes amidst South Africa’s accusations of genocidal acts committed by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza. The billboards, designed specifically for this campaign, feature photographs of the abductees alongside their names, highlighting their captivity in Gaza with the caption “He/She can’t testify today.”

At the core of the billboard campaign is a crucial fact: 136 Israeli citizens remain captive under Hamas, unable to testify at The Hague trial. These individuals bear witness to the acts of terrorism, crimes against humanity, and ongoing war crimes committed by Hamas during their horrifying captivity in Gaza.

However, despite the importance of the campaign’s message, over ten billboard companies in The Hague, Rotterdam, and Schiphol Airport refused to cooperate with the Government Advertising Agency. One company even initially approved the design and message, only to cancel it moments before the signs were intended to be displayed.

This billboard campaign is just one part of a broader strategy to raise awareness and engage in public diplomacy throughout Europe during the trial. Moshik Aviv, the head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, emphasized the determination to overcome attempts to suppress the voices of the hostages. He stated, “The attempts at silencing the hostages’ voices will be answered with a loud voice. The truth will prevail, and the State of Israel will continue to stand up for the justice of its path and tell the whole world the truth.”

Moriah Shalom, the CEO of the Government Advertising Agency, condemned the publishers’ refusal, viewing it as a severe attack on freedom of expression and Israel’s right to speak out against the terrorism its citizens face. She underscored the significance of the campaign, asserting, “This is a crude attempt to silence the voices of the Israeli hostages, who were abducted during Hamas’s murderous terrorist attack. Their right to be heard is beyond all doubt.”

This powerful public diplomacy initiative strives to unveil the truth and ensure that the world hears the voices of the Israeli hostages. Israel refuses to be silenced, no matter the obstacles it encounters. As the campaign gains momentum and the trial at The Hague approaches, the State of Israel remains committed to justice and determined to make its case heard on the global stage.

