Israel-Hamas War: IDF Implements New Protocol for Sperm Preservation in Case of Death

In a significant development, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has introduced a new initiative to allow soldiers to give permission for their sperm to be removed in the event of their death. This pioneering move aims to address the possibility of posthumous procreation using the sperm of deceased individuals. The IDF is now making an affidavit available on its website, Meitiv, for newly recruited soldiers, in addition to sending it directly to each soldier.

To ensure legal compliance, those consenting to this procedure will also need an attorney to sign the affidavit. The Knesset Health Committee, in collaboration with the Defense Ministry, has made this decision in preparation for a law on using the sperm of deceased persons for procreation. The website will provide information about this option via text messages to all those designated for recruitment. Establishing cooperation with government ministries has been emphasized as a necessary step in implementing this initiative.

Col. Alon Meitav, while highlighting the extensive online presence of the IDF website, mentioned that aside from the conscription order, all communication with the Shin Bet takes place through the website. With around nine million monthly hits and approximately 8,000 daily inquiries, the IDF website plays a crucial role in facilitating efficient contact. Moreover, the IDF also utilizes text messages for communication.

Rather than relying on direct quotes, it is important to note that Attorney Masada Matzlawi from the counseling and legislation department at the Justice Ministry discussed the importance of reflecting the deceased’s wishes through appropriate legal language. Former MK Zvi Hauser, who initiated this law, suggested that the court should only require confirmation that the deceased did not object.

Rabbi Lior Segev, representing the Puah Institute for Fertility, Medicine, and Halacha, emphasized the significance of respecting the deceased’s expressed will, particularly when it involves a surgical procedure like sperm extraction.

In response to the concerns of affected families, Dudi, father of Zur Sa’idi, who was tragically murdered by Hamas terrorists and had his sperm preserved, urged lawmakers to simplify the process and eliminate the need for a court hearing to approve the use of the sperm. Attorney Tal Fox from the legal bureau of the Health Ministry assured that once the law is passed, all relevant ministry offices will be informed of the decision.

Attorney Ya’akov Shapira, responsible for Jewish law at the Justice Ministry, went a step further by recommending that the IDF’s directive be disseminated to soldiers’ parents. This measure would help parents navigate bureaucratic delays in the collection and freezing of semen for future implantation.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict persists, the IDF’s implementation of a protocol regarding sperm preservation introduces a unique perspective on the multifaceted aspects of war and its implications on personal choices and family planning.

