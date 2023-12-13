Israel-Hamas Conflict: Intensifying Confrontation in Gaza, West Bank, and Lebanon

As the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its 68th day, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continue to engage in fierce battles across Gaza, the West Bank, and even Lebanon. The ongoing struggle has seen significant casualties on both sides, with Hamas losing approximately 350 militants in the latest clash in northern Gaza.

One of the key battlegrounds has been Shejaia, where the IDF has been making progress. The military expects to clear most of the area from Hamas’s major forces by the weekend. However, on Tuesday, the IDF forces encountered a devastating multi-round ambush in inner-Shejaia, resulting in the deaths of ten soldiers, while six others sustained injuries.

The fallen soldiers include Lt. Col. Tomer Grinberg, the commander of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, who bravely fought in the northern Gaza Strip. Colonel Yitzhak Ben Bassat, commander of the 11th Reserve Commando Brigade, also lost his life in the same battle. Additionally, Major Roei Meldasi, a company commander in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, sacrificed his life for the mission. Major Moshe Avram Bar-On, Sergeant Achia Daskal, Captain Liel Hayo, Major Ben Shelly, Major Rom Hecht, Sergeant Oriya Yaakov, and Sergeant Eran Aloni were among the other soldiers who fell in the line of duty.

The IDF mourns the loss of these brave soldiers and honors their dedication to protecting Israel’s security. These individuals exemplified the utmost courage and commitment in their mission to safeguard their homeland.

