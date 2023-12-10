Israel-Hamas War: Negotiations Lead to Hostage Release, Not Israeli Military Actions

A recent report from Cyprus suggests that two Iranians have been detained for questioning regarding their suspected involvement in planning attacks on Israeli citizens. The individuals were allegedly in the early stages of gathering intelligence on potential Israeli targets. It is believed that they were political refugees associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

While the details of this report have not been verified, it highlights the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran. With rocket sirens being activated near the Gaza border and Hamas fighters surrendering to IDF forces, the conflict continues to escalate.

However, it is important to recognize that not all actions are what they seem. Hamas has claimed that the detainees seen in a video without clothes are not members of their military arm, the al-Qassam Brigades. According to the organization, the pictures and the placement of weapons next to these individuals are intended to create a false victory over the resistance.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rebuffed international calls to end the Gaza war, arguing that such calls are inconsistent with the goal of eliminating Hamas. In a briefing to his cabinet, he emphasized that supporting the elimination of Hamas while simultaneously pressuring Israel to end the war would hinder the ultimate objective.

In the West Bank, joint operations conducted by IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police have led to the arrest of approximately 2,200 wanted individuals, with around 1,180 associated with Hamas. These operations have targeted individuals potentially involved in the conflict.

The academic year at Israeli research universities has been postponed due to the war, with the first semester now set to begin on December 31. The decision to delay the start of the academic year was made in consultation with state authorities and the security establishment.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s foreign minister has accused Israel of implementing a systematic policy of displacing Palestinians from Gaza, resulting in the loss of thousands of civilian lives. This perspective sheds light on the broader impact of the conflict and the long-term consequences it may have on the region.

Despite calls for a ceasefire, assessments suggest that the Biden administration is giving Israel three more weeks to continue its current mode of operation in Gaza before signaling a change in strategy. While the US has provided support to Israel, it is important to note that American credibility is not limitless.

In the midst of this ongoing conflict, Qatar’s Prime Minister has expressed a commitment to pressuring both Israel and Hamas for another truce, despite the narrowing chances. It is important to note that previous hostage releases were a result of negotiations rather than Israeli military actions, according to the Qatari Prime Minister.

The head of UNRWA, the agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, has described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as the worst he has seen. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a humanitarian ceasefire and emphasized the importance of the UN Security Council in addressing the crisis.

As the war continues, the IDF has targeted numerous terror targets and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. The military has conducted raids on Hamas military headquarters, destroyed tunnel shafts, and attacked communication centers. However, the future of Gaza remains uncertain, with no clear plan in place for its control once Israel decides to end the war.

