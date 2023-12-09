Israel-Hamas Conflict Enters New Phase: Striking Terror Infrastructure

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict enters a new phase as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) escalate strikes against terror infrastructure. Combat operations have intensified, with IDF soldiers and air forces targeting Hamas militants hiding in mosques and utilizing tunnels for military purposes.

In a recent operation, soldiers from the 12th Battalion of the IDF’s 98th Brigade, supported by air support, launched a raid on a Hamas-utilized mosque in Khan Yunis. The strike resulted in the elimination of numerous terrorists. The IDF’s artillery also responded swiftly when an explosive device detonated near Israeli troops in the area.

To counter ongoing threats, combat helicopters were deployed to eliminate terrorists attempting to attack IDF soldiers on the mosque’s roof. The helicopters also targeted militants emerging from a tunnel and those present in the vicinity. As part of the operation, an Israeli aircraft demolished the mosque and the infrastructure hidden beneath it.

These strikes follow previous incidents where IDF forces neutralized terrorists who fired RPGs at troops and destroyed entrances to tunnel shafts in Khan Yunis. Soldiers from the Duvdevan unit also discovered a Hamas military headquarters, leading to an attack on the building and targeted strikes on nearby terrorists by a combat aircraft.

Ground operations led by soldiers from the Givati Brigade have been vital in locating and exposing extensive tunnel networks, destroying terror facilities, and recovering Hamas weaponry and ammunition. Air force and combat helicopter strikes have been directed at terror infrastructure, including launching positions for anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and Hamas military hideouts.

The IDF’s comprehensive approach aims to cripple Hamas’s military capabilities and protect Israeli citizens from terrorist attacks. As the conflict continues, the IDF remains committed to combating terror activities and ensuring the safety and security of the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Israel-Hamas conflict?

The Israel-Hamas conflict is a long-standing conflict between Israel, a Middle Eastern nation, and Hamas, a Palestinian militant group. It involves territorial disputes, political differences, and ongoing acts of violence.

Q: What is the IDF?

The IDF, or Israeli Defense Forces, is the military of the State of Israel. It is responsible for safeguarding the country’s security and protecting its citizens from various threats.

Q: What are Hamas’s objectives?

Hamas, an Islamist political and military organization, aims to establish an independent Palestinian state in the region and opposes the existence of the State of Israel.

Sources:

– IDF website: https://idf.il/