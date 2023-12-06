New Perspective: U.S. Senate Fails to Pass $14 Billion Aid Package for Israel Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a surprising turn of events, the U.S. Senate failed to advance a $14 billion emergency military assistance package for Israel. The bill, which was part of a larger $100 billion aid package primarily intended to aid Ukraine and Israel, fell short of the required 60 votes needed to move forward, with a split vote of 49-51. All Senate Republicans voted against the bill, citing their demands for additional border security provisions. Surprisingly, Senator Bernie Sanders also voted against the bill, stating his belief that the U.S. should not further enable Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the West Bank.

The U.S. National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Dr. Phil Gordon, recently traveled to Ramallah to update Palestinian officials on the ongoing discussions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict and the situation in the West Bank. During the visit, Dr. Gordon emphasized the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people’s right to security, dignity, and self-determination. He also discussed the revitalization of the Palestinian Authority and outlined principles for post-fighting efforts in Gaza. One of the key points he made was that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people and cannot maintain control over Gaza once the conflict ends.

Though the Senate’s failure to pass the aid package is seen as a setback for Israel, it is important to note the broader implications of this decision. The European Union, for instance, is now urging toughened sanctions on Hamas and its finances, as well as the imposition of sanctions on Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank. This shift in focus reflects the growing international pressure to address not only the actions of Hamas but also the settlement issue, which has long been a source of tension in the region.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, the IDF’s spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, highlighted the global terror threat posed by Yemen’s Houthis. The IDF is setting up a task force in the Red Sea to address this threat. Additionally, a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by IDF forces in the northern West Bank, adding to the already devastating toll of casualties.

It is worth mentioning that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter for the first time since assuming his position, emphasizing how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could worsen existing threats to international peace and security. G7 leaders also released a statement condemning the rise in extremist settler violence against Palestinians and called on regional actors, specifically Iran, to refrain from supporting Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for carrying out multiple attacks on Israeli posts near the Lebanese border, escalating tensions in the region. The Lebanese government has filed a complaint with the United Nations regarding these hostilities.

In the United States, the White House is actively pushing for the passage of President Biden’s $106 billion aid package, which includes $14 billion in assistance for Israel and $9 billion earmarked for humanitarian aid. The package has faced some criticism, however, with Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT presidents under scrutiny for their reluctance to acknowledge that calls for genocide against Jews violate institutional procedures.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also expressed his concerns over the situation in Gaza, particularly the Red Cross’s inability to access Israeli hostages. He blamed Hamas for obstructing the visit and condemned their use of sexual violence as a weapon.

As tensions continue to escalate, it is noteworthy to mention that a Brazilian man suspected of ties to Hezbollah was arrested last month after taking videos and photos of synagogues and a Jewish cemetery in Brasilia. The evidence found on his phone suggests a potential terror threat, raising concerns not only in Brazil but also in neighboring countries.

In response to the ongoing conflict, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office announced the approval of allowing more fuel to enter the Gaza Strip. While this decision was supported by the Israeli Cabinet and the War Cabinet, ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich opposed the measure.

Additionally, Israel’s Defense Ministry is proposing a law amendment to raise the age of exemption from reserves. This move aims to prevent the release of reservists currently engaged in combat in Gaza, as their premature dismissal could compromise the operational effectiveness of the IDF.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo addressed the settler violence in the West Bank, announcing that extremist settlers would be banned from entering Belgium. The international community is increasingly vocal about the need to address violence from all parties involved in the conflict.

FAQs

1. Why did the U.S. Senate fail to pass the $14 billion aid package for Israel?

The U.S. Senate failed to pass the aid package due to a split vote, with all Senate Republicans voting against it. Senator Bernie Sanders also opposed the bill, citing concerns about Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the need for additional border security provisions.

2. What actions is the European Union considering in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict?

The European Union is contemplating tougher sanctions on Hamas and its finances and sanctions on Israeli settlers involved in violence in the West Bank. This reflects the growing international pressure to address both the actions of Hamas and the settlement issue.

3. What role is the U.S. National Security Advisor playing in the Israel-Hamas conflict?

The U.S. National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Dr. Phil Gordon, traveled to Ramallah to update Palestinian officials and discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people’s rights and the revitalization of the Palestinian Authority. He also outlined principles for post-fighting efforts in Gaza.

4. Why did the UN Secretary General invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter?

The UN Secretary General invoked Article 99 to highlight how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could exacerbate existing threats to international peace and security. This reflects the grave concerns regarding the ongoing violence in the region.

5. What is the White House urging Congress to pass in relation to Israel?

The White House is urging Congress to pass President Biden’s $106 billion aid package, which includes $14 billion in assistance for Israel and $9 billion for humanitarian aid. The package aims to address the needs of Israel and provide crucial support in the midst of the conflict.