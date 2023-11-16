Israel-Hamas Conflict: Examining the Human Cost of a Long-Standing Battle

Throughout the years, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has taken a heavy toll on both sides. However, the data reveals a distinct pattern – the Palestinian territories consistently face a significantly higher number of casualties compared to Israel. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has meticulously compiled the numbers, shedding light on the stark reality of this enduring conflict.

The recent war in Gaza has proven to be one of the deadliest encounters between Israel and Hamas. The scale of death and destruction is already unprecedented. After Hamas militants launched deadly attacks in Israel, the Israeli military retaliated, resulting in over 11,000 casualties, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry. This number surpasses the total Palestinian deaths caused by conflicts with Israel over the past 15 years. The data compiled by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is a testament to these grim figures.

On October 7, the situation reached a devastating peak, with Israel witnessing “the deadliest day for Jews since the holocaust.” Approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, lost their lives in a single day. This number alone is nearly four times the total casualties suffered by Israel from similar conflicts since 2008.

The United Nations data uncovers a chilling trend. For every major clash between Israel and Hamas, including those in 2008, 2012, 2014, 2021, and the current war in 2023, the number of deaths in the Palestinian territories consistently surpasses those in Israel by a large margin.

Analysts and experts have noted the asymmetric nature of this conflict. H.A. Hellyer, an international security specialist, highlights that the number of Palestinian civilians killed by Israeli forces consistently exceeds the number of Israeli civilians killed by Palestinians. This stark contrast is clearly reflected in the data compiled by CNBC. Since 2008, over 18,600 Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank have lost their lives, while Israel has incurred a significantly lower death toll of approximately 1,500.

This disproportionate loss of life can partly be attributed to the vast military advantages Israel possesses. Its advanced arsenal, including the highly effective Iron Dome air defense system, gives it a significant edge. In contrast, Palestinian militant groups’ weaponry falls far short of matching Israel’s destructive capabilities. Furthermore, the geography of the conflict exacerbates the situation. Most of Hamas’ rockets target uninhabited areas, while Israel’s airstrikes often strike densely populated regions.

The casualty figures provided by the United Nations also shed light on the number of injuries sustained by both sides. Since 2008, approximately 183,500 Palestinians have been wounded due to the conflict, while roughly 11,700 Israelis have been injured.

It is essential to acknowledge that determining precise casualty numbers during a war is challenging. Currently, over 2,000 people in Gaza are reported missing, while Israel continues to struggle to identify victims weeks after the tragic events. To provide a more accurate picture, CNBC’s analysis incorporates data from the United Nations, the Israel Defense Forces, and the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry.

The reasons for the disproportionate casualties extend beyond mere numbers. The intertwining of civilian infrastructure and military assets by Hamas makes it difficult to separate targets and poses significant challenges for retaliation. Hamas’ control over public institutions and the comprehensive influence they exert on various aspects of Palestinian life further complicate the conflict.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict endures, it is crucial to reflect on the human cost. The data speaks volumes about the immense suffering endured by the people caught in the crossfire. By raising awareness and understanding these complexities, we hope to find a path towards a resolution that can bring lasting peace to the region.

