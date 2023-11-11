The Israel-Hamas Conflict: Ambassadors Recalled Amidst Ongoing Violence

The recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas has led to diplomatic consequences, with several countries recalling their ambassadors as tensions continue to rise. Chile and Colombia announced on Tuesday that they were recalling their ambassadors from Israel in response to the ongoing conflict.

The Israeli military stated that its forces had identified a group of Hamas militants who were located in a multi-story building in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza. This building was situated near a school, a medical center, and government offices. In response, the Israeli air forces carried out targeted attacks on the terrorists.

Jabaliya is the largest refugee camp in northern Gaza, and its residents have been heavily impacted by the recent wave of violence. The Hamas-run health ministry reported that over 50 people were killed and 150 injured in the attack. The ministry also expressed concern that there may be additional casualties trapped under the rubble.

IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that one of the targeted individuals was Ebrahim Biari, the commander of the Jabalia center battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization. According to the IDF, Biari was one of the leaders responsible for a previous terrorist attack on October 7.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem refuted the claim that any senior commander was present in the camp, dismissing it as an Israeli pretext for targeting civilians. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a high number of casualties, particularly among the civilian population. The Gaza health ministry reported that over 8,525 people have been killed in areas controlled by Hamas in the past three weeks, with children accounting for 40% of the fatalities as per the United Nations’ assessment.

The root cause of the recent escalation in violence can be traced back to October 7 when Hamas militants conducted wide-scale terrorist attacks on Israel, resulting in the loss of numerous lives and the hostage-taking of 200 individuals. Israel, along with countries such as Germany, the European Union, and the United States, designates Hamas as a terrorist organization.

