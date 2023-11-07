International Pressures Grow as Israel’s Actions in Gaza Intensify

Despite some diplomatic progress towards a humanitarian pause in the conflict between Israel and Gaza, tensions continue to escalate. United Nations officials are now increasing pressure on Israel to temporarily halt its assault on the Gaza Strip, as the largest humanitarian assistance organization in the enclave teeters on the brink of collapse.

The international community has also joined calls for a cease-fire. Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, adding their voices to the growing chorus of those demanding an end to the fighting. Even Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has stated that the strikes on Gaza will only stop once all hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas are released.

The human toll of the conflict is devastating. Israel has reported that 24 soldiers have been killed since the start of ground operations in the enclave. Meanwhile, according to Gaza health authorities controlled by Hamas, more than 9,400 people, mostly women and children, have lost their lives. These figures, however, do not distinguish between militants and civilians. Israeli officials have stated that over 1,400 people in Israel, including more than 300 Israel Defense Forces soldiers, have died in the attacks that triggered the war.

As pressure grows for a resolution, one crucial issue emerging from diplomatic talks between the United States and Israel is the release of hostages held by Hamas. This demand serves as a potential bargaining chip that could lead to a longer-term cease-fire agreement. The question remains: will these international pressures be enough to bring an end to the violence and establish a sustainable peace in the region? Only time will tell.