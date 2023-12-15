New Proposals for Postwar Security in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has left the international community concerned about the future security arrangements in Gaza. As the destruction in the region continues to worsen, the United States has proposed a potential solution that involves the reactivation of Palestinian security forces that were expelled by Hamas in 2007. This suggestion, among others, provides insight into Washington’s vision for Gaza’s security if Israel is successful in ending Hamas’ control.

However, it is important to note that any involvement of Palestinian security forces in Gaza is likely to face opposition from Israel, which aims to maintain its own security presence in the region. Israel is strongly against allowing the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, to establish a post-war foothold in Gaza.

The United States has been actively engaged in discussions about ending the intense combat phase of the war. President Joe Biden’s administration has expressed concern over civilian casualties and the future plans for Gaza. Despite these concerns, the White House continues to support Israel by providing weapons shipments and diplomatic backing. President Biden has emphasized the importance of saving civilian lives while allowing Israel to target Hamas more carefully.

There have been conversations between Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, and Israeli leaders regarding the timeline for deescalating the conflict. The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has stated that it could take months to completely dismantle Hamas. However, it is unclear whether this estimate refers to the current phase of heavy combat or a lower-intensity campaign that would follow.

The resilience displayed by Hamas during this conflict has raised doubts about Israel’s ability to defeat the group without causing destruction to the entire territory. Thus far, the Israeli offensive has led to the deaths of over 18,700 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

As discussions and negotiations continue, communication services in Gaza remain disrupted due to ongoing fighting. Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling persist, causing further casualties and adding to the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Despite the challenges faced by the international community, there is widespread support among Israelis for the war, as they see it as necessary to prevent future attacks. On the other hand, a recent poll shows that Palestinian support for Hamas has tripled in the West Bank, with a small increase in Gaza as well.

In ongoing efforts to establish post-war peacekeeping and security in Gaza, Jake Sullivan is set to meet with President Mahmoud Abbas, who lost control of the region to Hamas in 2007. The U.S. believes that individuals associated with the Palestinian Authority security forces pre-Hamas takeover could be the basis for a postwar peacekeeping force in Gaza. These discussions are being held with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and regional partners.

The United States’ long-term goal is to see a unified Palestinian government in the West Bank and Gaza, as a step towards eventual Palestinian statehood. However, this idea has been met with strong opposition from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government.

As the conflict persists, it is crucial for the international community to find a viable solution that ensures the safety and security of the people in Gaza while addressing the concerns of both Israel and Palestine. The proposals put forth by the United States offer a potential path towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

