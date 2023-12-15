Contrasting Perspectives on the Israel-Hamas War: The Delicate Balance Between the US and Israel

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, there have been discussions about the differences in approach between the United States and Israel. While President Biden has been critical of Israel’s conduct, Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser, downplayed these differences. He emphasized that both countries expected the pace of the fighting to eventually slow down, even though Israel has stated that its operations could take months.

Sullivan stated that Israel had made it clear from the beginning that this war would proceed in phases, with the next phase focusing on targeting Hamas’s senior leadership and intelligence-driven operations. He also emphasized that there was no contradiction between saying that the fight would take months and different phases taking place at different times over those months.

The timing and conditions of the transition to targeted operations were discussed in private conversations between Sullivan and Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sullivan emphasized the importance of these conversations taking place in the spirit of partnership. He stated that the United States is not here to dictate but rather to offer its perspective as a partner and friend to help Israel achieve its tactical and strategic goals.

Publicly, Israeli officials have shown no indication of slowing down their military campaign despite international outcry over the rising death toll in Gaza. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant even stated that the campaign against Hamas would last for more than several months.

President Biden’s recent remarks criticizing Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing” have fueled pressure on the Biden administration to rein in its closest Middle East ally. U.S. officials have stressed the need for Israel to reduce civilian casualties and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid as conditions in Gaza worsen. Sullivan noted that Israeli leaders had expressed their goal of distinguishing between innocent Palestinians and Hamas as the conflict progresses.

Furthermore, the discussions between the United States and Israel have not only focused on the immediate conflict but also on post-war scenarios for Gaza. The U.S. proposes a unified Gaza and Israeli-occupied West Bank under a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority, an idea rejected by Israeli leaders who suggest a continued Israeli control of Gaza’s security. Sullivan reiterated the American view that Israel should not reoccupy Gaza and that control and administration should transition to the Palestinians.

These urgings from the Biden administration gain even more urgency as the conflict threatens to spread in the region and possibly involve other militant groups supported by Iran. Israeli officials have hinted at a more powerful response to the cross-border strikes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah, as well as the increased attacks by the Houthi militia in Yemen, both backed by Iran.

While Israel’s security is a priority, Sullivan emphasized that the United States believes diplomacy can address the threats rather than launching a new war. The delicate balance between the United States and Israel is evident as both countries navigate their respective strategies and goals in this complex and ongoing conflict.

FAQs

Q: What is the United States’ perspective on the Israel-Hamas conflict?

A: The United States, represented by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, emphasizes the need to reduce civilian casualties and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. However, the U.S. also recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself against the threat posed by Hamas.

Q: Has President Biden criticized Israel’s conduct in the conflict?

A: Yes, President Biden has escalated his criticism of Israel’s conduct and expressed concern about the rising death toll in Gaza. However, other U.S. officials have refrained from repeating Biden’s characterization.

Q: What is Israel’s approach to the conflict?

A: Israel has maintained a large-scale ground and air campaign in Gaza for several months. They have stated that the campaign will proceed in phases, with the next phase focusing on targeting Hamas’s senior leadership and intelligence-driven operations.

Q: Are there differences between the United States and Israel regarding the timeline of the conflict?

A: Yes, while the United States expects the fighting to ultimately slow down, Israel has indicated that its operations could take months.

Q: What is being discussed in private conversations between the U.S. and Israeli leaders?

A: Private conversations between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, involve discussions about the timing and conditions of transitioning to more targeted operations against Hamas.

Q: What is the United States proposing for post-war scenarios in Gaza?

A: The United States proposes a unified Gaza and Israeli-occupied West Bank under a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority. However, Israeli leaders reject this idea and suggest continued Israeli control of Gaza’s security.

Sources:

– The New York Times