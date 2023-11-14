Tragedy Strikes at a Gaza Refugee Camp: School Shelter Damaged, Lives Lost

In a devastating turn of events, a school serving as a shelter at the Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza has been attacked, resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives. The United Nations has confirmed the destruction of the school, with five people injured in the incident. Details surrounding the cause of the attack are still unknown.

Verified footage from Sky News depicts the chaotic aftermath of the tragedy, as injured individuals are seen seeking help and shelter. One man is visibly distressed, holding his hands behind his head, while a woman frantically surveys the scene before covering her cheek in shock. Another person is seen limping with assistance towards a nearby wall.

Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, with the sound of an ambulance siren piercing through the cries of the crowd. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that this incident occurred following days of intense bombings in the area.

The tragic event at the Jabalia Refugee Camp is not an isolated incident. Another shelter at the Beach Refugee Camp was also damaged on the same day, resulting in the death of a child. Additionally, two schools-turned-shelters at the Al Bureij Refugee Camp were hit, causing the loss of two lives and injuring 31 people.

According to the UN, since 7 October, nearly 50 UNRWA buildings and assets have been impacted by the ongoing conflict. This includes shelters currently housing approximately 700,000 people in the Gaza Strip. The UNRWA emphasizes that these shelters are meant to be safe havens for civilians and should be protected under international humanitarian law.

The loss of life and the destruction of these vital shelters highlight the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire. The UNRWA mourns the 72 colleagues who have already lost their lives in Gaza, many of them alongside their families. The organization calls for an end to the cycle of violence, urging humanity to come together in pursuit of peace and an end to the suffering experienced by the people of Gaza.

