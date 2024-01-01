Israel-Hamas Conflict Continues to Escalate with Airstrikes on Urban Refugee Camps

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — A new wave of violence erupted in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict as Israeli warplanes targeted two urban refugee camps in central Gaza. Despite international calls for a cease-fire to prevent further civilian casualties and displacement, the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel. The conflict shows no signs of abating, with both sides entrenched in their positions.

Hamas, a militant group deeply rooted in Palestinian society, insists on a permanent cease-fire as a precondition for further negotiations. Egypt, on the other hand, proposed a staged end to the war. Israel, determined to dismantle Hamas, rejects Hamas’ demand for a cease-fire. The United States continues to support Israel diplomatically and provide weapons.

While Israel argues that ending the war now would be a victory for Hamas, it also urges Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians. The conflict has resulted in the displacement of 85% of Gaza’s population, leaving Palestinians feeling unsafe even in designated safe areas.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the death toll among Palestinians has risen to 21,672, with over 56,165 people wounded since the start of the war. The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, but it is estimated that around 70% of the casualties are women and children. Recent Israeli airstrikes targeted the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps, resulting in additional deaths and destruction.

The situation in the refugee camps is dire. Residents, such as Mustafa Abu Wawee, report that the Israeli occupation aims to force people to leave, but the determination to stay remains strong. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to push deeper into Gaza, prompting tens of thousands of Palestinians to seek refuge in the already crowded city of Rafah.

As the conflict continues, the Biden administration approved a $147.5 million emergency weapons sale to Israel. This follows a previous approval for tank ammunition worth over $106 million. The urgency of Israel’s defensive needs was cited as the reason for bypassing Congress for these sales. However, there are calls from Democratic lawmakers to tie American assistance to Israel with concrete steps to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, the delivery of aid to Gaza remains challenging. U.N. agencies have warned that conditions have worsened and the aid entering Gaza is inadequate. Delays at border crossings, ongoing fighting, and a breakdown of law and order impede the distribution of aid. As a result, the entire population of Gaza is heavily dependent on outside humanitarian aid, with a quarter of the population facing starvation.

The situation at the Israeli-run Kerem Shalom crossing has been particularly problematic. Security incidents and the seizing of aid by desperate Gaza residents have caused disruptions in aid operations. While the crossing reopened, the volume of aid trucks entering Gaza is significantly lower than before the conflict.

Amidst the conflict, there are reports of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas. Israeli officials are determined to secure their release as part of their objectives in the ongoing conflict.

FAQ

What has caused the Israel-Hamas conflict? The conflict was triggered by a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7. What is Hamas’ position on a cease-fire? Hamas demands a permanent cease-fire, while Egypt has proposed a staged end to the war. What is Israel’s objective in the conflict? Israel aims to dismantle Hamas, a militant group deeply rooted in Palestinian society. How many casualties have occurred in Gaza? According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll has reached 21,672, with over 56,165 people wounded. How is the delivery of aid being affected? The delivery of aid to Gaza is hampered by delays at border crossings, ongoing fighting, and a breakdown of law and order.

Sources:

AP News