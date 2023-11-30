Israel-Hamas Truce Extended: Humanitarian Pause Promotes Negotiations

Israel has announced an extension of the truce with Hamas for a seventh day, signaling the commitment to pursue a peaceful resolution. In an interview with CNN, Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasized the condition for the extension—Hamas releasing 10 “living” hostages daily.

The extension signifies Israel’s determination to secure the safe return of the remaining hostages from Gaza. Israel has accepted the current agreement of a humanitarian pause, which allows for the release of hostages. This compassionate gesture can potentially lead to the extension of the truce indefinitely, day by day.

When questioned about the possibility of resuming the fighting within the next 24 hours, Regev clarified that if Hamas fails to meet the condition of releasing 10 Israelis each day, the fighting could be resumed. This underscores Israel’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and safety of its citizens.

Regev also mentioned that there are still approximately 140 hostages held within Gaza. It is a critical priority for Israel to ensure the release of all hostages, as evidenced by their acceptance of the humanitarian pause. This gesture of goodwill is essential to foster an environment conducive for negotiation and a potential lasting peace.

In regard to future negotiations, Regev stated that this humanitarian pause is specifically focused on the fight against Hamas. The ultimate goal for Israel is to dismantle Hamas’ military infrastructure and end their rule in Gaza. By extending the truce, Israel aims to create a path for meaningful negotiations that can address the underlying issues and promote lasting peace in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the condition for the extension of the truce?

A: The extension of the truce depends on Hamas releasing 10 “living” hostages daily.

Q: Will the fighting resume if Hamas fails to meet the condition?

A: Yes, if Hamas does not meet the condition of releasing 10 Israelis daily, the fighting may resume.

Q: How many hostages are still held within Gaza?

A: Approximately 140 hostages are still held within Gaza.

Q: What is Israel’s ultimate goal?

A: Israel’s goal is to dismantle Hamas’ military infrastructure and end their rule in Gaza.

Sources:

– URL: www.cnn.com