Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the temporary cease-fire in Gaza for the seventh consecutive day, according to an announcement by the Qatari government. This extension comes as violence continues to escalate in Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, creating a high level of tension in the region.

While the truce has held in Gaza, the situation in Jerusalem and the West Bank remains volatile. Israeli police reported that three people were killed in a shooting attack at a crowded bus stop in Jerusalem. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir quickly attributed the attack to Hamas. Instead of quoting him, it can be stated that Ben-Gvir linked the attack to the cease-fire while speaking to reporters at the scene.

In a statement, Hamas appeared to support the attack, mentioning that it was a response to what they considered “unprecedented occupation crimes” committed by Israel. This includes the paused military operation in Gaza, the killing of two children in the West Bank, and the mistreatment of prisoners in Israeli jails.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, earlier confirmed the continuation of the cease-fire for another day. The same parameters established in the previous week will be upheld, allowing for the release of more hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. Additionally, several hundred humanitarian aid trucks will be permitted to enter Gaza during the extended truce.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated in a social media post that the “operational pause” in the fighting will continue due to ongoing mediation efforts regarding the possible release of more hostages. Israeli intelligence has been receiving a daily list of names from Hamas, detailing the hostages expected to be freed. As per the terms of the agreement, the truce will endure based on the provided list of “women and children” by Hamas.

Initially scheduled for four days, the short-term cease-fire has been extended multiple times, with the latest extension being the seventh consecutive day. Discussions involving mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States were held in Doha, aiming to further prolong the pause in hostilities. Both Israel and Hamas expressed openness to another agreement.

Under the current arrangement, three Palestinian prisoners are being released in the West Bank for every hostage set free. The prisoners released so far have largely been women and children, but future deals may include men. The release of prisoners has heightened tensions in the West Bank, where large crowds welcomed them, waving Hamas flags. Tragically, two Palestinian boys were killed during an IDF raid in the town of Jenin, sparking further unrest.

The IDF claimed that their troops opened fire in response to individuals throwing explosives, without specifically mentioning the children who were captured falling to the ground in a security video. Two Islamic Jihad militants were also killed in the same raid. Despite the ongoing clashes and violence outside of Gaza, the temporary cease-fire in the densely-packed Palestinian enclave has successfully facilitated the release of numerous hostages, receiving international praise.

