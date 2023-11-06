The Impact of the Israel-Palestine Conflict on Crude Oil Prices

As tensions escalate between Israel and Palestine, energy experts are closely monitoring the potential impact of the conflict on global crude oil prices. While the overall effect may be limited, there is still a possibility of a spike in oil prices, contingent on the conflict not escalating further.

Vandana Hari, CEO of Vanda Insights, anticipates a knee-jerk surge in crude prices when markets open following the attack by Palestinian militants Hamas. However, she also believes that the market will factor in a risk premium until it is certain that the event will not trigger a chain reaction or disrupt oil and gas supplies in the Middle East.

Although Israel and Palestine are not major players in the oil industry, the conflict is unfolding in a key oil-producing region. This has raised concerns among analysts, who suggest that the situation has the potential to develop into a wider regional conflict that could impact global oil markets.

Iman Nasseri, from global energy consultancy Facts Global Energy, emphasizes that the impact on oil prices will remain limited unless the conflict escalates rapidly into a regional war involving major parties like the U.S. and Iran. Likewise, Pierre Andurand, a French businessman and hedge fund manager, does not foresee an immediate disruption in oil supply since the Levant region is not a significant oil producer. However, he warns that there could be long-term effects on supply and prices.

While the immediate impact on oil production and supply may be minimal, analysts highlight the proximity of the conflict to an important oil-producing and exporting region. Israel has two oil refineries with a combined capacity of nearly 300,000 barrels per day, although it possesses little crude oil and condensate production. Meanwhile, the Palestinian territories do not produce any oil.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has the potential to escalate into wider regional hostilities, which would undoubtedly have more significant consequences for global oil markets. As the situation unfolds, market observers will closely monitor the developments and their potential influence on crude oil prices.