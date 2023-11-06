First Time in Months: Gaza Border Opens for Foreign Nationals

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt temporarily opened its gates on Wednesday for the first time since the outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas. This allowed hundreds of foreign nationals to leave Gaza, offering them a chance to escape the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis.

The move came after the announcement by the Gaza border crossing authority, which is controlled by the Hamas government, that injured individuals and certain foreign passport holders would be permitted to exit the territory. The authority released a list of approved people, consisting of almost 500 foreigners, including citizens from eight countries as well as those associated with NGOs. However, it is important to note that the list may not be exhaustive, and more individuals could potentially be added.

For those who managed to leave, the opportunity was bittersweet. “It’s not the greatest feeling, to be honest. It’s not,” expressed Jamila Muhaisen, a 24-year-old Bulgarian citizen. “I have family here. I have friends here. It’s not OK to just leave a burning city.” Her sentiment was shared by others who faced the difficult decision of leaving loved ones behind.

Meanwhile, despite not being included on the approved list, several foreign nationals still arrived at the border in the hope of being allowed to exit. Unfortunately, they were turned away by Gaza border officials who strictly enforced the eligibility criteria.

The temporary opening of the Rafah border provides a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing violence and devastation in Gaza. It underscores the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and emphasizes the importance of international support to alleviate the suffering of those caught in the midst of this crisis.