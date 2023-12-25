Israel and Hamas Receive Cool Reception to Egyptian Proposal

Israel and Hamas have given a lukewarm response to a proposal put forward by Egypt to end the ongoing war between the two sides. While they did not reject the plan outright, both parties stopped short of fully embracing it. This leaves the door open for further diplomatic negotiations in hopes of halting the devastating Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The Egyptian proposal, which was developed in collaboration with Qatar, calls for a phased release of hostages and the formation of a Palestinian government of experts to administer the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. The details of the proposal were presented to Israel, Hamas, the United States, and European governments.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not directly comment on the proposal but emphasized his determination to continue the offensive launched in response to a deadly Hamas attack. The Egyptian proposal falls short of Israel’s goal of completely crushing Hamas and maintaining military control over Gaza for an extended period.

However, Netanyahu is under pressure to reach a deal that would secure the release of over 100 Israeli hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza. The rising death toll of Israeli soldiers in the ground operation is also causing public support for the war to wane.

Hamas has not provided an official reaction to the proposal, leaving uncertainty about whether they would agree to relinquish power after 16 years of control in Gaza. A senior Hamas official reiterated the group’s position that they would only negotiate if there is a complete end to the aggression.

As the proposal was being discussed, Israeli airstrikes continued to heavily target central and southern Gaza, resulting in further casualties and destruction. The war has already devastated large parts of Gaza, causing significant loss of life and displacement among the civilian population.

The Egyptian proposal presents an ambitious plan not only to end the war but also to establish a path forward for the two parties. It includes an initial ceasefire period, where Palestinian militants would release a limited number of hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Negotiations would continue during this ceasefire period for further hostage releases and the resolution of existing disputes. Egypt and Qatar would also work with all Palestinian factions to establish a government of experts that would govern both Gaza and the West Bank during a transitional period.

In the meantime, Israel and Hamas would negotiate a comprehensive agreement that would include the release of all remaining hostages, the withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza, and an end to rocket attacks into Israel.

While the Egyptian proposal offers hope for a resolution, it remains to be seen if both sides will fully embrace it and engage in meaningful negotiations. The international community will continue to closely monitor the situation and work towards a peaceful resolution.

FAQ