New Hopes for Hostage Deal with Hamas

After weeks of negotiations, Israeli officials are cautiously optimistic that a hostage deal with Hamas is within reach. While the agreement is expected to be limited in scale, it could involve the release of a small number of Israeli children and elderly individuals who are being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The talks have progressed thanks to the establishment of humanitarian pauses in northern Gaza, facilitated by Qatar and Egypt.

However, despite the progress made so far, there are still several unresolved issues that could potentially derail the deal. One major point of contention is Hamas’s refusal to provide a complete list of the hostages they are holding. Additionally, Hamas militants are demanding a longer humanitarian pause or a cease-fire as part of the agreement.

David Meidan, a former Mossad intelligence officer who played a key role in negotiating the release of Gilad Shalit, believes that there are positive developments happening behind the scenes. However, he cautions that the negotiations this time around are more complex than before. Unlike the previous negotiations for the release of one soldier, the current deal involves a much larger number of captives and takes place amidst an ongoing conflict.

Meidan emphasizes the importance of identifying the key decision-makers within Hamas and focusing efforts on communicating with them directly. He believes that the political leaders outside of Gaza are less relevant and that mediators should prioritize engaging with the military leaders in Gaza. While the United States is deeply involved in the negotiations, its role is mainly to pressure Egypt and Qatar and create a sense of urgency.

The current negotiations require multiple channels of communication and involve various actors including Israel, the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Hamas. The process is time-consuming and complex, with proposals being drafted by Israelis, tweaked by Americans, and sent to Gaza via the Hamas leaders in Doha. Meidan acknowledges that bargaining rounds take several days, further slowing down the process.

In hindsight, Meidan regrets that negotiations were not prioritized earlier and that military operations were launched before attempting to secure the release of the captives. He believes that utilizing the humanitarian pauses to advocate for the release of the most vulnerable hostages, such as babies, children, and the elderly, could help push Hamas towards an agreement.

As the negotiations reach a critical juncture, time remains of the essence. Both Israeli and international leaders are hopeful that a deal can be reached to bring the captive Israelis safely back home.