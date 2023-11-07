Israel Halts Security Exports to Colombia Over President’s Controversial Remarks

Israel has taken the decision to halt security exports to Colombia in response to President Gustavo Petro’s controversial remarks regarding Israel’s military response to a devastating terror attack by Hamas. The president had compared Israel’s campaign against Hamas to the Nazi persecution of Jews, sparking outrage in Israel.

The terror attack, carried out by Hamas on October 7, resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 civilians, including men, women, and children. The attack also left hundreds of people injured and led to the hostage-taking of at least 155 individuals. Survivors reported heinous acts of violence, including mutilation, rape, and torture of children.

In response to the attack, Israel declared its intention to destroy Hamas and has been conducting military operations to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Hamas, in turn, has continued to launch rockets into Israel, causing further injuries and deaths.

Israel’s decision to halt security exports to Colombia comes after President Petro’s remarks were deemed hostile and anti-Semitic by Israeli officials. The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned Colombia’s ambassador to express their concerns. Israel accused Petro of supporting the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, fueling anti-Semitism, and threatening the peace of the Jewish community in Colombia.

Colombia’s armed forces have long relied on Israeli arms and aircraft in their fight against guerrillas, paramilitaries, and drug cartels. However, President Petro stated that his country does not support “genocide” and suggested that they would be willing to suspend foreign relations with Israel if necessary.

Opposition parties in Colombia have criticized the government’s response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, highlighting the stark contrast with the pro-Israeli stance taken by most countries in the region. The tensions have even led to acts of vandalism, such as swastikas being painted on the facade of the Israeli embassy in Bogota.

The halt of security exports by Israel to Colombia represents a significant development in their diplomatic relations. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and whether it will lead to further geopolitical consequences in the region.