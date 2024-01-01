Israel Approves Aid Plan for Palestinians as Fighting Intensifies in Gaza

Israeli authorities have given the go-ahead for several European countries to deliver aid directly to the war-torn Gaza Strip, amid an escalation of military attacks. The move comes as Israel ramps up airstrikes across central Gaza, targeting areas such as Maghazi and Bureij. The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, revealed that ships from countries including France, Greece, the Netherlands, and the U.K. will be able to transport aid packages through a sea corridor passing Cyprus.

The aid plan, originally proposed by Cyprus, involves ships traveling to Cyprus for security checks before continuing the journey to Gaza’s coast. By bypassing Egyptian or Israeli borders, this proposal could potentially lead to a partial lifting of Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza, which has been in place since 2007. While the countries involved in the plan have not yet officially commented, indications suggest that the U.K. and Greece are likely to support it.

The United Nations Security Council recently called on Israel to ensure the “immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale” to Gaza. In response to mounting pressure for a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the conflict would continue for “many more months.” Israel justifies its stance by arguing that ending the fighting prematurely would result in victory for Hamas, the militant group that initiated the conflict in October.

Despite the ongoing violence, there are discussions about the future of Gaza after the hostilities cease. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has advocated for Israeli resettlement in Gaza, suggesting that if Israel takes the right actions, Palestinians may choose to leave the territory. Smotrich argues that this would fundamentally reshape the region, leading to a different post-war scenario. However, neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan have rejected accepting refugees from Gaza, fearing a mass exodus. Furthermore, Israeli authorities have suggested that the border zone between Gaza and Egypt should be under their control.

Since the onset of the conflict, approximately 22,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with 70% of the casualties being women and children, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry. Moreover, around 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced as a result of the violence.

