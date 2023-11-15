China Calls for Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Conflict

In a recent statement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China’s opposition to actions that harm civilians and called for all parties involved to refrain from escalating the situation in Gaza. Wang emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of civilians, opening humanitarian aid channels, and safeguarding the basic needs of the people in Gaza.

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues to escalate, China has been communicating intensively with all parties, urging for a ceasefire. Wang emphasized that the top priority should be the safety of civilians and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The forced relocation of Gaza residents by Israel drew international concern, including from Saudi Arabia, which condemned the attacks on civilians and opposed such actions by Israel. The Israeli military’s announcement of an expected ground offensive prompted a mass exodus of Palestinians from northern Gaza to the south. The United Nations has expressed its worry about the devastating humanitarian consequences of such a movement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Israeli authorities to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and has described the situation in Gaza as having reached a dangerous new low. The World Health Organization (WHO) has likened the forced evacuation of Gaza patients to a “death sentence” and the Norwegian Refugee Council has called on Israel to reverse the evacuation order, stating that it amounts to a war crime.

The conflict has also spilled over into armed clashes with pro-Palestinian groups on Israel’s northern borders with Lebanon and Syria. China’s special envoy for Middle East affairs, Zhai Jun, has warned that the international community must remain vigilant and work together to control the situation and prevent it from spiraling out of control.

In efforts to promote peace and de-escalation, Zhai Jun will be visiting the region soon. His visits will focus on pushing for a ceasefire, protecting civilians, de-escalating the situation, and promoting peace talks. His trip follows the ongoing diplomatic tour of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has urged China to use its influence in the Middle East to prevent any further attacks on Israel and the widening of the conflict with Hamas.

China reiterated its support for the “two-state solution,” which proposes the establishment of an independent Palestine alongside the state of Israel. This approach is seen as the fundamental way to resolve the conflict. Secretary of State Blinken agreed with this perspective during a recent call with Wang Yi.

(Sources: South China Morning Post)