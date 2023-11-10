China’s Enigmatic Map Dilemma: Israel Goes Unmentioned

Internet users across China are puzzled and bewildered by the absence of Israel’s name on the prominent online maps provided by Baidu and Alibaba. This peculiar ambiguity mirrors Beijing’s elusive diplomacy in the region, diverging significantly from their usual attention to cartographic details.

Baidu’s online maps, in the Chinese language, clearly demarcate the internationally accepted borders of Israel, along with the Palestinian territories and major cities. However, the country’s name is noticeably absent, creating confusion among users. Similarly, Alibaba’s Amap, a popular online mapping service, clearly labels even the tiniest nations like Luxembourg. Despite these observations, neither company has responded to inquiries about this issue.

While it remains uncertain whether this omission is a recent phenomenon, Chinese internet users have been discussing it since the beginning of conflicts in the region. The Chinese government, known for its strict territorial claims, has been quick to denounce and impose fines on maps published online that fail to conform to Beijing’s cartographic guidelines. Notably, these guidelines include the inclusion of a nine-dotted line that encompasses the South China Sea, a claim not recognized internationally.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why is Israel’s name absent from online maps in China?



The omission of Israel’s name on digital maps provided by Baidu and Alibaba has caused confusion among Chinese internet users. Despite delineating the country’s borders and major cities, the maps do not explicitly label it. The reasons behind this decision remain unclear. Does this omission reflect China’s diplomatic stance towards Israel?



The absence of Israel’s name on Chinese online maps could be seen as an indication of Beijing’s enigmatic diplomacy in the region. China’s approach to cartographic details has typically been meticulous, making this inconsistency noteworthy. However, without official statements or clarification from the companies involved, it is difficult to draw definitive conclusions. Have there been similar instances of map-related controversies in China?



Yes, the Chinese government has previously taken action against maps published online that deviate from their strict territorial claims. These claims include the inclusion of the South China Sea within China’s boundaries, as depicted by the contested nine-dotted line. However, the exclusion of Israel’s name on online maps represents a distinct and perplexing case.

Sources: The Wall Street Journal