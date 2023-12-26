Israel-Gaza Conflict: A Prolonged Struggle for Peace

In a recent development, Israel’s army chief, Herzi Halevi, has declared that the ongoing conflict with Hamas militants in Gaza will persist for “many more months.” He emphasized that there are no quick fixes or magical solutions to bring about peace. This announcement comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that the campaign is far from over.

Israel has reportedly expanded its ground operations to central Gaza and launched airstrikes on more than 100 sites on Tuesday. This intensified military action aims to achieve long-lasting results and ensure the dismantling of Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.

The war, which commenced on 7 October following a series of deadly attacks by Hamas on Israeli communities, has resulted in a significant number of casualties. According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, over 20,915 Palestinians have been killed in more than 11 weeks of fighting. Additionally, approximately 1.9 million people have been internally displaced due to Israeli bombardments.

The United Nations has expressed concern over reports of hunger, starvation, and overcrowded UN shelters in Gaza. Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the UN Palestinian refugee agency (Unwra), highlighted the dire humanitarian situation and the continued displacement of Palestinians.

The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has called on Israel to minimize civilian harm by reducing the intensity of its airstrikes. However, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) maintain that a persistent and determined approach is necessary to effectively dismantle a terrorist organization like Hamas. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reiterated this stance, emphasizing the importance of Israeli achievements being preserved in the long term.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, reports suggest that Egypt has proposed a ceasefire plan. One component of the plan involves the phased release of Israeli hostages and an undisclosed number of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. This would culminate in the suspension of Israel’s offensive. However, both Israel and Hamas have yet to commit to a lasting ceasefire, despite a previous temporary agreement brokered by Qatar.

Notably, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, is currently in Washington for discussions with US officials. The talks will focus on the conflict in Gaza and the return of hostages held by Hamas. This demonstrates continued international efforts to broker a peaceful resolution to the protracted Israel-Gaza conflict.

As the conflict persists, it is vital to acknowledge that a lasting solution requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying causes and grievances of both sides. The international community plays a crucial role in facilitating dialogue and promoting a sustainable peace process.

