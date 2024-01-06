The Challenges Ahead for Israel’s Post-War Plan

Israel’s approach to dealing with the aftermath of the recent conflict with Hamas faces significant hurdles and uncertainties. While the Defense Minister has outlined a plan for “the day after,” it is clear that there are many challenges and complexities that need to be addressed.

One crucial aspect of the plan is the issue of security, with Israel emphasizing the need to protect its borders and ensure that no threats are posed to its people. This is not a new stance, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently stressed the importance of safeguarding Israel’s operational freedom of action.

However, the plan becomes less clear when it delves into the civilian aspects of the Gaza Strip. The proposal includes continued control over the entry of goods into Gaza and highlights the need to secure the porous border with Egypt, particularly by addressing the persistent problem of tunnels. Additionally, the plan envisions a multinational task force, involving foreign players such as the United States, European countries, and Arab governments, in the recovery and rehabilitation of Gaza.

While international involvement may seem promising, the reality is that countries will likely be hesitant to commit significant resources to rebuilding an area that has experienced extensive destruction in previous conflicts. The EU and Gulf States, in particular, have seen their past investments reduced to rubble, making the prospect of funding Gaza’s rehabilitation less appealing.

Furthermore, even if Israel succeeds in eliminating Hamas as a threat, there is no guarantee that violence will not erupt again in the future, leading to further devastation and costs. The skepticism and reservations among Arab leaders about discussing the day after until a ceasefire is secured and humanitarian consequences are appropriately addressed are understandable.

Amid these challenges, the think tank Chatham House urges Arab governments not to wait and stresses the importance of regional planning and investment in Gaza. Without serious efforts in these areas, there is a risk of lawlessness, a political vacuum, and the grim reality of famine, disease, and death.

The political aspect of the plan also raises concerns, particularly regarding the Palestinian component. The proposed reliance on existing administrative mechanisms and local non-hostile actors to control the territory gives rise to questions about political agency and representation. While the plan excludes Hamas, it also sidelines the Palestinian Authority, at least for now, potentially deviating from the aspirations for statehood and freedom that Palestinians hold.

The use of local committees instead of established political factions highlights a broader issue of how Israel envisions Palestinian political agency. Critics argue that this approach mirrors previous Israeli efforts to promote non-political bodies, akin to the Village Leagues of the late 1970s, which aimed to diminish the influence of the Palestine Liberation Organization. In essence, it risks further dividing the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and jeopardizes the vision of a unified Palestinian state.

US officials are evaluating the Israeli plan and have expressed reservations about its current form. The Biden administration has emphasized the importance of involving the Palestinian Authority, despite opposition from Prime Minister Netanyahu. It may prove challenging to garner support from Arab partners when some members of the Israeli government openly suggest resettling Palestinians outside Gaza. Fear of forced displacement has been fueled by reports of secret negotiations with African countries to accept migrants from Gaza.

The road ahead for Israel’s post-war plan is fraught with difficulties. It will require addressing security concerns, garnering international support for reconstruction, and finding a political solution that upholds Palestinian aspirations for statehood while maintaining Israeli interests.