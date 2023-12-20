Israel-Gaza Conflict Update: UN Ceasefire Vote Delayed Again as Diplomats Struggle to Find Consensus

In the latest development in the Israel-Gaza conflict, the UN Security Council has once again postponed a vote on a new ceasefire resolution. The draft resolution, which was originally scheduled for Monday, has been delayed multiple times as diplomats grapple with differences in policy within the Biden administration. The vote is now set to take place on Thursday in New York. This delay is an effort to prevent a third US veto since the conflict began over two months ago.

The United Arab Emirates has drafted the resolution, but it has undergone several changes as disagreements persist. The language of the resolution remains a point of contention among diplomats, further complicating the international response to the conflict.

Despite the ongoing discussions, US President Joe Biden has expressed skepticism about the immediate prospects of a deal between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages held in Gaza. The White House has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and the need for a humanitarian pause, but there is currently no expectation of an imminent breakthrough.

Meanwhile, the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, recently made a rare visit to Egypt, signaling intensive talks aimed at achieving a new ceasefire and facilitating the delivery of aid to Gaza. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that a ceasefire is not on the table, vowing to continue Israel’s military operations against Hamas.

In terms of humanitarian aid, an aid convoy has successfully delivered 750 metric tonnes of food to Gaza, marking the first direct delivery from Jordan since the conflict began. This comes after weeks of pressure to establish alternate supply routes into Gaza. Additionally, Israel has expressed its intention to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid through a maritime corridor from Cyprus.

In recent news, Israeli forces have reported the shooting of a Palestinian man who attempted a “car ramming attack” in the occupied West Bank. This incident adds to the escalating tensions on the ground.

Furthermore, there have been reports of Hamas engaging in talks with its military wing to discuss the governance of Gaza and the West Bank once the conflict with Israel concludes. This development indicates fissures within Hamas between its political and military factions.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire and address the humanitarian crisis continue, with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron holding discussions with his Jordanian counterpart in Amman. Cameron aims to advocate for a sustainable ceasefire between Israel and Hamas during his visit to the region.

The ongoing conflict has also drawn attention from human rights organizations, with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) highlighting Israeli forces’ encirclement of their ambulance center in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The PRCS has raised concerns about the safety of their personnel and the residents in the area.

In the face of this protracted conflict, the plea for intervention grows. The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories has directly appealed to President Joe Biden to intervene and halt the devastating loss of life in Gaza. The prolonged inaction only serves to further erode international law and humanity.

As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue their offensive in Gaza, the head of the IDF southern command has declared that they have entered a significant phase. The offensive will persist, applying pressure on Hamas above and below ground.

