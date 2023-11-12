In a recent statement, the White House spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, revealed that the United States is not holding Israel responsible for the devastating blast at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. This assessment was made by the U.S. based on overhead imagery, intercepts, and open-source information. The U.S. claims that the explosion was caused by an “errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza,” a sentiment echoed by President Biden during his visit to Israel.

It is important to note that the exact death toll remains disputed. The Gaza Health Ministry has reported 471 casualties, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has challenged this number. Unfortunately, The Washington Post was unable to independently verify these claims.

President Biden also took the opportunity to announce plans for an “unprecedented” aid package to Israel. Furthermore, he expressed his desire to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank. His commitment to restraint and peace was clearly evident in his speech.

During his flight back, President Biden informed the public that Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi had agreed to allow up to 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to pass through the Rafah crossing. This crossing, which had been closed due to Israeli airstrikes, will now deliver much-needed assistance to the people of Gaza.

Frequently Asked Questions What caused the blast at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza? The United States assessment suggests that the explosion was the result of an “errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza.” What is the death toll from the blast? The Gaza Health Ministry reported 471 casualties, but the Israel Defense Forces dispute this number. What aid is President Biden planning to provide? President Biden announced an “unprecedented” aid package to Israel as well as humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank. Will humanitarian aid reach Gaza? Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi has agreed to allow up to 20 trucks with humanitarian aid to pass through the Rafah crossing, which was closed due to Israeli airstrikes.

By providing these updates and clarifying the U.S. stance on the al-Ahli Hospital blast, we aim to shed light on the situation and offer a fresh perspective on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. It is our hope that efforts for peace and stability will prevail, bringing relief to the affected regions and their inhabitants.