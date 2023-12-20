New Developments in the Israel-Gaza Conflict: UN Security Council Vote Delayed

The Israel-Gaza conflict continues to escalate, with the UN Security Council engaging in intense negotiations over a resolution calling for a new ceasefire in Gaza. However, the vote on the resolution has been delayed once again, now scheduled for Wednesday.

The original draft of the resolution, sponsored by the United Arab Emirates, called for an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities. However, new language has been circulated, calling for the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the ongoing conflict, the Israeli military has attacked a military structure of the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. This comes after the interception of six rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel. The Israeli Air Force swiftly responded, attacking the launcher and the terrorist squad responsible.

As the violence persists, heartbreaking footage has emerged of two Israeli hostages in Gaza pleading for their release. The video released by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group’s armed wing shows the two men, aged 79 and 47, looking visibly distraught and calling for intensified efforts to be reunited with their families.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has been accused by both sides of not providing adequate help to those being held hostage, has insisted on its neutrality. ICRC chief Mirjana Spoljaric Egger emphasized that criticism is making it increasingly difficult for the organization to operate in the Israel-Gaza war. However, she expressed concern that abandoning neutrality and adopting a practice of public denunciations would render the ICRC irrelevant.

Amidst the escalating violence and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the international community is growing increasingly concerned about Israel’s rules of engagement. The UN Security Council vote on a new ceasefire resolution has faced significant delays due to objections to the wording of the draft. Discussions are ongoing to find a language that addresses the urgent suspension of hostilities while allowing safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

In an attempt to seek a resolution, Ismail Haniyeh, the most senior political leader of Hamas, is set to travel to Egypt for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and a potential prisoner exchange with Israel. However, Hamas has rejected negotiations over exchanging prisoners during the war but remains open to any initiative to end the continuing Israeli genocidal war.

The situation in the Israel-Gaza conflict remains volatile, with the UN Security Council vote yet to take place. As the international community anxiously awaits a resolution, the humanitarian crisis worsens, with thousands of Palestinians facing dire conditions and limited access to essential resources. The need for a sustainable cessation of hostilities and an end to the suffering is more urgent than ever.