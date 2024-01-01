Israel-Gaza Conflict: Prolonged Fighting Expected in 2024

In a recent press briefing, Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), disclosed that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza could extend throughout 2024. Hagari emphasized the need for prolonged fighting to achieve the war’s objectives and outlined the IDF’s preparations and strategic planning in various areas, including the management of forces, reserve system, economy, force replenishment, and combat training processes.

While some reservists were initially called to join the war effort in Gaza, Hagari announced that certain adaptations were being made to allow them to return to their families and jobs. These adjustments were implemented to ensure continuous planning and preparation for the year ahead, as the IDF anticipates additional tasks and warfare throughout 2024.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated that the conflict would continue for many more months, adding that Israel intended to assume control of the Gaza side of the border with Egypt. As the new year commenced, demonstrations in support of Palestinians in Gaza took place in Ramallah, West Bank.

On New Year’s Eve, as the clock struck midnight, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into Israel. Air alert sirens resonated across the country, with missile defense systems intercepting the incoming rockets. The situation caused a mix of fear and apprehension among people on the streets, as they sought shelter while others continued their New Year celebrations.

Hamas, through the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. In a video posted on social media, the armed wing of Hamas stated that the attack was in response to the perceived killing of Palestinian civilians by Israel. The Israeli army confirmed the attack, without immediately reporting any casualties or damage.

AFP reports that Israeli strikes overnight resulted in the deaths of at least 24 people in Gaza. These strikes reportedly occurred across the territory, highlighting the escalation of the conflict.

As tensions persist, Rear Adm Daniel Hagari’s indication of a prolonged conflict in 2024 sheds light on the potential trajectory of the Israel-Gaza war. With continued military operations, both sides remain engaged in a protracted struggle, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and straining international efforts for peace.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the objectives of the Israel-Gaza conflict? The objectives of the Israel-Gaza conflict are to achieve strategic goals, ensure the security of Israel, and address the ongoing tensions and disputes between the two sides. Why is the conflict expected to continue throughout 2024? The conflict is expected to continue due to the complexities and deep-rooted issues involved. Both parties have specific objectives that necessitate prolonged fighting and require comprehensive planning and preparation. What impact do the rocket attacks have on Israel? The rocket attacks pose a significant threat to the safety and security of Israeli citizens. Air alert sirens are sounded to warn the population, and missile defense systems are utilized to intercept the incoming rockets and minimize damage. What is the role of Hamas in the conflict? Hamas is an Islamist political and military organization that controls the Gaza Strip. It actively engages in armed resistance against Israel and plays a significant role in the conflict, including the firing of rockets into Israeli territory. What is the humanitarian situation in Gaza? Gaza has been facing a dire humanitarian situation for years, with limited access to basic services such as healthcare, electricity, and clean water. The ongoing conflict further exacerbates these challenges, leading to increased casualties and displacement.

