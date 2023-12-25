Israeli Air Strike on Gaza Refugee Camp Causes Devastation

In a tragic turn of events, a recent Israeli air strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza has left a devastating toll. The attack, which was carried out on Sunday, resulted in the loss of at least 70 lives, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. It is anticipated that this number may rise due to the large number of families residing in the area.

The Israeli military has acknowledged receiving reports of the strike and is currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, reports from Israeli and Arab media indicate that Egypt has proposed a new ceasefire plan between Israel and Hamas, as tension continues to escalate along the border.

Intense scenes unfolded shortly after the attack, with dozens of injured individuals being rushed to Al-Aqsa Hospital. Heartbreaking footage showed children’s faces covered in blood, and body bags were seen piled outside the hospital. A densely populated residential area was completely destroyed, as three houses were hit during the attack.

One grieving father shared his anguish, recounting the loss of his daughter and grandchildren, who had sought refuge in central Gaza. He expressed the sense of vulnerability experienced by civilians in the region, stating, “We are all targeted. Civilians are targeted. There is no safe place.”

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that the Israeli air strikes have resulted in the closure of main roads connecting Maghazi to other refugee camps, hindering the crucial work of ambulances and rescue teams. The situation on the ground remains dire, with the the health ministry revealing that more than 20,000 people have been killed and 54,000 injured in Gaza since the conflict began in early October.

The Israeli military has highlighted the challenges faced by their forces when Hamas operates within civilian areas, but they maintain their commitment to international law and minimizing harm to civilians. On the Israeli side, over a dozen soldiers have lost their lives since the ground offensive commenced, and the total death toll has reached 154.

In the midst of this ongoing crisis, Egypt has presented a new ceasefire proposal. The initiative, which would be implemented in three phases, involves a suspension of all aerial activities, the release of remaining hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Indirect negotiations, in which Qatar and the US would participate, will take place in Egypt. Hamas has announced that it is carefully considering the proposal.

As the destructive conflict rages on, Pope Francis used his Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican’s Saint Peter’s Basilica to call for peace in the Middle East. The Pope expressed deep concern over the “futile logic of war” overshadowing Jesus’s message of peace in the very land of his birth.