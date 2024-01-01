Israel-Gaza Conflict: Displaced Gazans Struggle for Shelter

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, the plight of displaced Gazans has reached a critical point, with many forced to live in the open and in parks, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The UNRWA has reported that at least 100,000 people have fled to Rafah, a city bordering Egypt in the south of Gaza, in recent days.

The UNRWA has been granted limited authorization to provide assistance, but the humanitarian needs in Gaza have escalated significantly. Access to essential resources and aid continues to be restricted, hindering the agency’s ability to reach those in need. Israel has denied limiting aid and places blame on distribution challenges.

Since the start of the conflict, the stalemate has led to tightly controlled access to humanitarian aid in Gaza. Initially, Israeli forces focused on the northern region of Gaza, but more recently, they have intensified their attacks in Khan Younis, viewing it as a stronghold for Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that Israel is engaged in a multi-front battle and expects the conflict to last for several months. He has stated that Israel’s objective is to secure the release of all hostages and the dismantlement of Hamas.

The dire situation is particularly evident in Rafah, where UNRWA’s Gaza director, Tom White, has described overcrowded shelters with no available spots for hundreds of thousands seeking safety. As a result, many individuals and families are forced to sleep in the open, using flimsy pieces of plastic for minimal protection.

According to UNRWA’s latest report, approximately 1.9 million people have been displaced across Gaza since the beginning of the conflict. The recent influx of displaced individuals into Rafah is a direct result of intense fighting in Khan Younis and other parts of the territory. Residents in Khan Younis have reported intense gun battles between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters.

In addition to the immediate dangers posed by the conflict, the World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns about the spread of infectious diseases among Gaza’s displaced population. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has noted a sharp increase in disease cases, including diarrhoea, lice and scabies, and meningitis.

The situation remains precarious, with Gazans struggling to find shelter, while the conflict continues unabated. Efforts by humanitarian agencies are hindered by limited access and resources. The international community must work towards a resolution that ensures the immediate safety and well-being of the affected population.

